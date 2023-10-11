Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice future ‘revealed’ as star tipped to take role with ‘less pressure’

After Holly Willoughby stepped down from her role on This Morning, talk has now turned to her presenting position on Dancing On Ice.

The ITV skating show is back in January 2024, and we already know that Phillip Schofield won’t be at the helm.

But is Holly going the same way? One expert told ED! that he thinks, sadly, she will step away from that show too…

Holly’s TV future ‘revealed’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, after Holly shared her statement, brand and culture expert Nick Ede shared his view.

He told us that he sees Holly’s near future being spent away from our TV screens.

“Once Holly feels more settled I think that she will be most likely to concentrate on her brand Wylde Moon and develop that even more. It’s a lucrative business that makes her a good amount of money and it’s her passion project.”

Nick added: “It’s not so public facing which means there is less pressure on her and she can use her social media and her name to build the brand rather than personal appearances.”

However, he doesn’t think it’ll be goodbye to TV work forever: “She is such a shining light on our screens that I can see her still being a host of many shows.”

But he doesn’t think Dancing On Ice will be one of those shows…

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby to quit skating show?

Nick told us: “I suspect because Dancing On Ice is live and there is a lot of history with that show that she may decide to step down from the presenting role.

“I think she will relaunch herself back into TV work with a brand-new show. She’ll do this rather than go back to a show associated with her old co-host. If she was to go back all eyes would be on her and the chemistry she has with her new on-screen co-host and she might want to avoid that scrutiny.”

