Dan Walker supported by Strictly fans as he says he ‘knows he’s favourite to leave’

Dan Walker has been supported by Strictly Come Dancing fans as he said that he knows he’s “favourite to leave”.

The TV presenter admitted he’s surprised he’s made it to week six of the BBC One dancing competition.

Dan also said his BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent will be cheering him on in the audience tonight.

Strictly’s Dan said he knows he’s ‘favourite to go home’ (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

Dan Walker on Strictly

In a video, Dan said: “Here we are, another Saturday, another week of Strictly. It’s week six would you believe and we’re still knocking about, which is a huge surprise.

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker shows off fake tan fail ahead of live show

“But very enjoyable. It’s very strange because the judges keep telling me I need to believe in myself and to let go, and I am trying.

“If you watch tonight, you might see a bit of that.”

And I know I’m the favourite to go home… I am every week 😂 I’m not worried about that. My family are loving it, my friends can’t believe it and the support is incredible. Also… I’m learning something amazing, from someone amazing… I intend to enjoy every minute of it 🕺🏼💃🏼 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 30, 2021

He concluded the video message: “I hope [Sally] and you enjoy it and if you can vote, do.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up tweet, Dan admitted that he knows he’s “favourite to go home”.

He wrote: “And I know I’m the favourite to go home… I am every week.

“I’m not worried about that. My family are loving it, my friends can’t believe it and the support is incredible.

“Also… I’m learning something amazing, from someone amazing… I intend to enjoy every minute of it.”

Dan will take to the dance floor again tonight (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say?

Fans were quick to support Dan and praise his efforts on the programme.

One person replied: “You are truly what Strictly is all about. A complete non-dancer, improving every week and having the time of their lives.

“Best of luck and have a great night.”

Another wrote: “You are what Strictly is all about!! Learning and improving every week! Good luck tonight! Definitely got my vote.”

A third added: “You put your heart and soul into every dance, you can see how hard you are training and pushing yourself so no matter what happens you should be proud!”

Read more: Strictly news: Dan Walker tipped as next to leave amid expert’s claims of tension with Nadiya

Another tweeted: “It’s your attitude and the enjoyment of every second like it was the last. Go Dan!”

Finally, one said: “I vote for you each week as I think you’re what Strictly is all about.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, tonight (October 30), at 7:10pm.

Do you enjoy watching Dan on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.