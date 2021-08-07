The real BBC Tokyo Olympics Studio was revealed thanks to a technical fault earlier today (August 7).

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was fronting the Olympics round up alongside Sam Quek when the technical glitch hit.

As Sir Chris Hoy joined them in the studio, viewers finally got to see the real studio backdrop – and it’s really not as glamorous as it looks on screen.

Dan Walker and Sam Quek presented coverage of the Tokyo Olympics from the BBC studio today (Credit: BBC)

Real BBC Tokyo Olympics studio revealed

On screen the studio looks beautiful, as the Olympics presenters host the day’s action in front of the glittering Tokyo skyline.

However, in reality, the studio really isn’t as glitzy as it looks.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the BBC presenters haven’t been able to travel to Tokyo to cover the Olympics.

Instead, they’re in a BBC studio in Blighty, hosting in front of a green screen.

The hosts appear to be in Tokyo while presenting the show usually (Credit: BBC)

So what happened on this morning?

Long before most of the country was awake, a temporary technical glitch hit the Beeb.

As Sir Chris Hoy returned to his seat to chat to Dan and Sam, the Tokyo backdrop suddenly disappeared.

For a split second, the real studio – that looked much like a bright green box – appeared on screen.

The skyline quickly returned, but viewers had already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts not he mishap.

A rare glitch showed where the presenters really are this morning – and it’s not Tokyo (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC Olympics viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, some declared the glitch had “ruined” the Olympics.

Others said they felt like they’d been “fooled”, and some appeared surprised that the presenters weren’t actually in Tokyo.

One said: “Quite startling to catch the ‘glitch in the matrix’ that revealed the reality of the #bbcolympics studio…!”

Another commented: “When the green screen ruins the Tokyo feel of Olympic breakfast on the BBC.”

A third said: “Green screen temporarily went down on BBC. Olympics ruined.”

Another added: “I get the feeling we’ve been fooled.”

Another viewer appeared to feel sorry for the presenters as they sat in a big green box.

“Like being trapped on a massive snooker table!” one quipped.

Another declared: “Okay, this just broke my head…. It hadn’t occurred to me ONCE that it was a green screen ‘set’.”

However, the error only served to show how good both the technology and presenters are for one BBC Olympics fan.

“A rare glitch on the BBC Olympics coverage, but shows just how good the tech is and how much work the presenters put in to help create the illusion,” they said.

