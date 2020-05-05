The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Dan Walker sends well wishes to poorly TV rival Piers Morgan

Putting their differences aside

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has been in a war of words with TV rival Dan Walker for years.

The Good Morning Britain  host never misses an opportunity to needle the BBC Breakfast presenter.

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker often have barbed exchanges (Credit: Splash)

But Dan proved himself the bigger man and rose above it all, offering good will to his adversary in troubled times.

Piers revealed on Sunday night that he had displayed a mild symptom of coronavirus and was to be tested for it.

Piers Morgan revealed he would have a test for coronavirus on Sunday night (Credit: Splash)

He told his social media followers: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19.

"I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

On Monday night (May 4) he updated fans to let them know the result of the test.

He posted on Twitter: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker.

'I'll be back'

"I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Dan very graciously messaged Piers back to say he was glad to hear that he was okay...

During Monday's GMB, co-host Susanna Reid gave an update on Piers. She confirmed that he would find out later if he has coronavirus.

She said: "Piers tweeted this last night if you're confused and you haven't been on Twitter.

"The test results should be back today we send our very best wishes.

"People will ask in the circumstances if there is a symptom should the rest of us be at work, but we have assured we are fine."

'A lie-in'

Dr Hilary added: "I spoke to Piers yesterday he doesn't have symptoms that are normally associated. It doesn't affect us here in the studio because we're practising strict social distancing.

Ben quipped: "Did he just want a lie in, is that it Hilary?"

And Susanna joked: "I think he just wanted to get his car cleaned."

Colleagues

Piers Morgan is not the first presenter to have been potentially impacted directly by COVID-19.

In the early days of lockdown Susanna had to miss the breakfast show and self-isolate for a fortnight after one of her sons developed a cough.

Kate Garraway is currently off GMB as husband Derek battles COVI-19 (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Kate Garraway gives supporters an update on husband Derek

Kate's crisis

Kate Garraway is currently absent from the show as her husband Derek Draper is seriously ill with coronavirus. 
I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.

The father of Kate's two children is currently in a coma in intensive care.

Piers Morgan is displaying potential symptoms of coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Piers has drawn both praise and fierce criticism of his presenting style during the pandemic.

Criticism

Some have accused the former newspaper editor of being 'bullying' in his interviews with politicians.

But other viewers have thanked him for taking the government to task over testing and personal protection equipment.

He has been at the forefront of praising key workers and paying tribute to NHS workers who have lost their lives to the killer virus.

