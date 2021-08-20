In the latest Dan Walker news, the presenter has been mysteriously absent from BBC Breakfast this week and viewers are wondering why.

The 44-year-old journalist has, however, explained his no-show after worried fans speculated.

Good morning from #BBCBreakfast and Ben has just made it into my morning selfie. @BBCBenThompson 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GWH5AFf0E9 — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) August 18, 2021

What is the latest Dan Walker news?

Host Louise Minchin posted a selfie on Twitter this morning (August 20), alongside co-host Ben Thompson.

She captioned the wacky image: “Good morning from #BBCBreakfast and Ben has just made it into my morning selfie. @BBCBenThompson.”

Read more: Strictly contestants 2021: Is BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker married? What is his net worth?

However, fans immediately asked why Dan wasn’t on the sofa with her this morning.

One fan asked: “When is the lovely @mrdanwalker joining you again Louise? Or is he having time off to train for @bbcstrictly?”

Dan actually replied and said he was “spending time with his family”.

On an early train to that there London for Day 1 of #Strictly

Filming ✅

Hair & makeup 💄

Wardrobe 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mp3Q5BoYpa — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 20, 2021

Day one of Strictly

However, it wasn’t long until that Dan revealed the real reason he missed today’s show.

Dan shared an image of himself on a train at 7.20am, all zipped up in a coat and wearing a mask.

He said: “On an early train to that there London for Day 1 of #Strictly.

“Filming [tick emoji], hair & make-up [lipstick emoji], wardrobe [face screaming in fear emoji].”

Dan is one of the favourites for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on Strictly this year?

Dan is taking his place alongside a star-studded group of contestants in the new series of Strictly.

The likes of Tilly Ramsay, Robert Webb, Sara Davies and AJ Odudu and former Corrie actress Katie McGlynn are all set to sashay onto the dancefloor.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Full line-up confirmed as 15th contestant is finally unveiled

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and McFly’s Tom Fletcher also take part.

And the bookies think Dan stands a good chance of winning – he’s 6/1 second favourite!

The series starts net month.