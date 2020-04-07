Dan Walker apologises to Michael Gove for not asking how he is

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker took to Twitter to apologise to Michael Gove for not asking after his health during their interview this morning.

Dan Walker issued an apology to Michael Gove for not asking after his health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Self-isolating

Dan and co-host Louise Minchin interviewed the MP from his home via video link. It followed the news that the Prime Minster Boris Johnson is in intensive care after testing positive with coronavirus 12 days ago.

It has since been announced that Gove is self-isolating after a member of his family started displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Most interviews are being done via video to adhere to social distancing rules so Dan didn't realise the MP could actually be self-isolating.

Michael Gove did his BBC Breakfast interview via video link (Credit: BBC)

Taking to twitter following the announcement, Dan retweeted a recording of their interview saying:

'Basic question'

"I am annoyed. I spoke to @michaelgove this morning and didn’t ask him how he was.

"Turns out, he’s self-isolating because a family member has shown symptoms of #coronavirus. Apologies for not asking the most basic question Mr Gove.

"I hope you - and they - are ok."

I’m annoyed. I spoke to @michaelgove this morning and didn’t ask him how he was. Turns out, he’s self-isolating because a family member has shown symptoms of #coronavirus Apologies for not asking the most basic question Mr Gove. I hope you - and they - are ok 👍🏻 https://t.co/lskZMIWtcF — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 7, 2020

'Work as normal'

Michael Gove also took to Twitter to thank well-wishers for enquiring after the health of him and his family, confirming that he himself is not displaying coronavirus symptoms and will be continuing his government work from home.

Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal. #StayHomeSaveLives — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) April 7, 2020

While he is in intensive care, Dominic Raab will deputise for the Prime Minister.

'Good spirits'

Recent reports confirm Boris has not needed a ventilator while he battles coronavirus, with Number 10 confirming he is "stable" and "in good spirits".

In a statement from Downing Street and St Thomas' Hospital they said: "The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.

"He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.

"He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support."

