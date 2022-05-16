BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker told ‘he’ll be back in three months’ as he reveals final days on show

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was jokingly told he’ll be “back in three months” as he hosts his final days on the show.

Dan, 45, is leaving the BBC show for a new role at Channel 5, a move which has left many of his fans gutted.

The presenter revealed his last day is tomorrow (May 17) but his co-star Sally Nugent joked he’ll be back within months!

It’s Dan’s last day tomorrow! (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Sally told Dan, “One more day…” to which he replied, “Don’t worry I’ll be bringing in some cakes and biscuits.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast bosses have ‘already found’ Dan Walker replacement as host prepares to leave

Sally quipped: “You better! I’ve brought in quite a few cakes over the last few months so…”

Dan then said: “Did you hear our editor shout ‘finally’?” as he pointed to his earpiece.

Sally joked that Dan will be back in three months (Credit: BBC)

Dan continued: “You only leave once don’t you.”

Sally replied: “Oh I don’t know, do you?”

Dan chuckled: “I’m coming back am I? You’re anticipating the new job going that badly.”

Sally quipped: “You’ll be back in three months, you’ll miss us too much!”

It seems many fans would love if Dan returned in three months though, as many are missing him already!

Fans are gutted Dan is leaving tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Dan shared a photo of his phone alarm clocks to Twitter on Sunday night.

The first was set to go off at 3am up until 3:19am.

You’ll be back in three months, you’ll miss us too much!

Dan said: “I’m going to miss so much about BBC Breakfast but… only 2 more days of this!

“See you in the morning. Need to bring some cakes in for my last day on Tuesday.”

Dan’s followers admitted they’ll miss Dan being on BBC Breakfast.

I’m going to miss so much about BBC Breakfast but… only 2 more days of this!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 See you in the morning. Need to bring some cakes in for my last day on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MCLLqz4Aa0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 15, 2022

One replied: “You’re going to be very missed. I’ve always watched @BBCBreakfast and you are all great.”

Another said: “Breakfast won’t be the same without you!!! Going to miss you!!”

One wrote: “Going to miss you sooo much. Your professionalism, your humour, your smile, your empathy. Enjoy your last 2 days.”

A fourth tweeted: “Don’t think I’ll be watching BBC Breakfast anymore. God bless you and equip you in your new venture!”

Dan leaving BBC

Back in April, Dan announced he was leaving Breakfast after six years.

He’ll be hosting Channel 5’s news bulletin 5 News as well as fronting a range of new programming on the channel.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

In a statement, Dan said: “It’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet. The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.”

Will you miss Dan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.