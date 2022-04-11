Dan Walker breaks his silence after BBC Breakfast speculation following ‘tough decision’ to leave

Dan Walker has hit back at BBC Breakfast speculation following his decision to leave the show.

The 45-year-old presenter announced his departure from the BBC One programme last week.

Following six years on the red sofa, Dan is set to move to Channel 5 News and will also front a range of new programming on the channel.

Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast departure speculation

However, the move hasn’t come without some speculation.

Earlier today (April 11), Dan took to Twitter to address the rumours surrounding his BBC Breakfast exit.

He wrote: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

Even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge.

“…and the chance to make some exciting TV.”

The presenter continued: “The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.

Dan Walker recently announced his departure from BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

Fans rushed to support Dan on the post.

Taking to the comments, one said: “All the best Mr Walker. You will do a great job wherever you are.”

Another added: “Can’t see the issue Dan, you get offered an exciting opportunity, you take it. End of story. Go well in every new venture you get to experience.”

In addition, a third wrote: “You need to explain to no man Dan! Enjoy your toast!”

A fourth shared: “I hope this new job gives you the opportunity to spend more time with the family you have. You will be missed and so will your socks.”

Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast soon (Credit: BBC)

Dan opens up on his show exit

Meanwhile, Dan previously spoke about his decision to leave BBC Breakfast on the show last week.

Alongside co-host Sally Nugent, he shared: “I love the team at BBC Breakfast.

“The six years I’ve had on this sofa have been the best six years of my career by some distance. But I think sometimes opportunities come by and you have to grab them, don’t you?

“I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everybody that works on the show, it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5. And also, go and make some other programmes outside of here.”

Furthermore, in a video shared on Channel 5’s Twitter on Monday, Dan said the move was “hopefully not goodbye” to the BBC.

“Hopefully it’s [the move] not goodbye to the BBC. I’ve had the privilege of working with some incredible people on iconic programmes,” the star added.

