Dan Walker responds to BBC Breakfast viewers as they question his appearance today

Dan Walker has responded to BBC Breakfast viewers who questioned his appearance during today’s show (March 8).

The presenter, 44, appeared on the programme alongside co-host Sally Nugent, 50, on Tuesday morning.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Dan‘s outfit.

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

One user messaged Dan over his outfit on Twitter.

Tweeting the star, they wrote: “Is @mrdanwalker wearing jeggings this morning on @BBCBreakfast?”

Another viewer also said: “Is Dan Walker wearing tights? @BBCBreakfast.”

#RegulationTrousers.

The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Dan, who was quick to clear up the confusion.

Replying to the user, Dan wrote: “No he isn’t #RegulationTrousers.”

Meanwhile, other viewers were quick to share their thoughts over Dan’s tweet.

One said: “He has to wear what the BBC tell him to wear!”

Another wrote: “It must be a trick of the light!”

A third responded: “Looking very smart as usual.”

Following today’s show, Dan also took to social media to thank viewers for tuning in despite it being a “tough watch” at the moment.

It comes after the Ukraine crisis has dominated the headlines over the past few weeks.

Dan shared: “Thanks for being with us on #BBCBreakfast this morning.

“We know it’s a tough watch at the moment but we are trying to bring you the latest from #Ukraine. We’ll continue to speak to our correspondents and Ukrainians about what they are facing at the moment.”

Dan hits back after Ukraine interview

Last week, the star sat down with Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka to discuss the current crisis.

During the live interview, Dan was forced to apologise after Maria dropped the F-bomb whilst discussing Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The presenter was later hit with accusations of “cutting off” Maria with his apology.

At the time, one complained: “There was no need @mrdanwalker to cut her off. He could have apologised after finishing the interview. Showed a lack of professionalism.”

Another said: “Can’t believe that Dan Walker just cut off Maria Burmaka and apologised for her swearing! She was talking about the invasion of her country. I found what Dan did and said far more offensive!!!”

However, Dan defended himself saying: “I’m not sure if many of those complaining actually watched it. I tried to be as gentle, caring & understanding as possible but follow the OFCOM rules at the same time.”

