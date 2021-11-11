Actress Shannon Murray stars in a new episode of Dalgliesh on Channel 5 tonight (Thursday November 11).

The brilliant Irish-born actress, 45, is seen in a wheelchair in the show, but is she disabled in real life, and how did she break new ground?

Shannon plays Ursula in Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Who does Shannon Murray play in Dalgliesh?

In tonight’s episode of the crime drama, Dalgliesh visits a home for the disabled after being invited by old friend Father Michael.

However, when he gets there he finds that his pal died a few days earlier.

And, when Dalgliesh learns that provocative resident Victor recently wheeled himself off a cliff in an apparent suicide, he wonders if his death might be connected to Father Michael’s.

Popping up in the two-part story is Shannon, who plays resident Ursula Hollis.

Shannon starred as Hayley in ITV’s Viewpoint (Credit: ITV)

Where is Shannon from and what have you seen her in before?

Born in Dublin, Shannon has enjoyed a varied career and has appeared in some top-line dramas.

She’s played three different characters in Casualty and appeared in Holby City for two episodes in 2018.

Shannon also enjoyed a brief turn in EastEnders in the same year, playing Sarah-Jane Spilsbury.

However, more recently Shannon appeared in ITV crime drama, Viewpoint, starring alongside the disgraced Noel Clark as DC Hayley Jones.

Is Shannon disabled in real life?

When she was 14, Shannon and her family went to Lanzarote.

Tragically, the teen was involved in a diving accident and was paralysed from the waist down after breaking her neck.

She’s been in a wheelchair ever since.

However, since her accident, Shannon has broken down barriers when it comes to her career.

Debenhams on Oxford Street in London (Credit: Google Maps)

Shannon’s British first

In 1994 she won a modelling competition for disabled women and then in 2010, she became the first-ever disabled model to be featured in a high-street ad campaign.

Debenhams featured her in its flagship Oxford Street, London store.

Then 32, Shannon wrote on her blog at the time: “I’ve been modelling for over 14 years but this was different.

“It is a first and as I was getting ready in hair and make-up, the potential of this shoot suddenly struck me – another small step towards inclusion and representation.

“I hope the images challenge a few misconceptions about disability; it’s been a long time coming.”

Dalgliesh continues on Channel 5 tonight (Thursday November 11) at 9pm