Dalgliesh on Channel 5: What’s it about and who stars as the iconic detective?

The latest big crime drama – Dalgliesh on Channel 5 – begins its six-episode run tonight (Thursday November 4).

But who is this new character, who plays him and what’s it all about?

And is he even a new character at all?

Bertie Carvel plays Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Adam Dalgliesh on Channel 5?

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh first appeared in print in 1962, in the novel Cover Her Face.

Written by the late, celebrated novelist PD James, it began a series that spawned 14 books and millions of fans around the world.

Baroness James carried on the series until 2008.

As for Dalgliesh himself, he’s a quiet, private and cerebral man. A lot like Inspector Morse, he’s into the arts in a big way and likes to write poetry (a fact he’s reminded of constantly by colleagues).

A lover of classic cars, he lives in a flat near the Thames river in London. But there’s sadness at his heart.

Deeply serious and contemplative, he’s also experienced heartache – his wife died during childbirth, and this has affected him to his core.

Dalgliesh investigates a murder a nurses’ training college (Credit: Channel 5)

Dalgliesh on Channel 5: What will happen in the first two episode story?

Episode one is based on the novel The Shroud Of The Nightingale and set in 1975.

The story starts when Dalgliesh is called to investigate the death of a nurse at training college.

Dr Chopra, the pathologist, confirms that she was poisoned.

This leads to a whole procession of suspects at the college – from the nurses, to the matron and the sisters.

Dalgliesh is joined in his investigations by young partner, DS Masterson.

The second part of the story is on tomorrow night (Friday November 5).

Call The Midwife star Finella Woolgar (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays Dalgliesh and who else is in the cast?

Playing the lead role of Adam Dalgliesh is telly fave and former Doctor Foster star, Bertie Carvel.

Bertie has also starred in the likes of The Crown and ITV’s Sister. In fact he’s due to return to the Netflix series to play former Prime Minister Tony Blair in season five – the only person to play two characters in The Crown.

Joining Bertie in Dalgliesh is newcomer Jeremy Irvine as DS Masterson.

In these opening two episodes, we also see familiar faces like Natasha Little, Alice Nokes (who played Courtney Mitchell in EastEnders) and Fenella Woolgar – Sister Hilda in Call The Midwife.

Roy Marsden as the original Dalgliesh (Credit: YouTube)

Has Dalgliesh ever been on TV before and who played him?

Crime drama fans know Adam Dalgliesh very well.

And it’s not just because of PD James’s books, either.

Dalgliesh has been on TV twice before.

ITV adapted 10 novels for television from 1983 onwards, and the ongoing series starred the legendary Roy Marsden.

The rights were then picked up by the BBC in 2003, with Martin Shaw taking over the lead role.