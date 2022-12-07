Dalgliesh cast: How you recognise the actors in Acorn TV & Channel 5 drama

Dalgliesh has got a great cast, with lots of faces we’re sure you recognise!

So, we’ve made a rundown of how you recognise every from the cast of Dalgliesh.

The show featured a lot of great guest stars too, and we’ve got them all here too.

Here’s a full rundown of all the famous faces in the Acorn TV and Channel 5 show – and how you might recognise them…

Actor Bertie Carvel leads the cast as DCI Dalgliesh (Credit: Acorn TV)

Bertie Carvel leads the cast as DCI Adam Dalgliesh

Bertie Carvel leads the cast of crime drama Dalgliesh as DCI Adam Dalgliesh.

The actor says of his version of the detective: “He who is known for his detachment and ruthless pursuit of the truth.

“P.D. James described him as having ‘a splinter of ice in the heart’ — but who nonetheless has a deep emotional hinterland of his own.

“I’m interested in the contradictions that define people.”

The 45-year-old actor is probably best known as Simon Foster from the popular drama Doctor Foster.

You might also recognise him as Jonathan Strange from the historical drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell.

Another well-known role is Finn Kirkwood from the crime drama Babylon.

He played Frank Temple in the Channel 4 thriller Baghdad Central and also starred in the ITV drama The Sister as Bob.

Film fans will also recognise Bertie from The Tragedy of Macbeth and Les Misérables.

He’s also had guest star roles in Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and Sherlock.

Bertie Carvell is soon set to appear in the upcoming series of The Crown as Tony Blair.

He’s married to actress Sally Scott and they have one child together.

Carlyss Peer plays DS Kate McKinn (Credit: Acorn TV)

Dalgliesh cast: Carlyss Peer as DS Kate Miskin

Carlyss Peer plays junior detective DS Kate Miskin.

The 27-year-old actress says of her character: “Kate is ambitious. She’s determined she wants to be a good police officer, and she wants to get to work on juicier cases and help people.”

You might recognise Carlyss from her recent role as Sarah Young in Viewpoint.

Another one of her well-known roles was as nurse Bonnie Wallis in Holby City back in 2014.

Her character tragically died just before marrying Jonny Maconie (Michael Thomson) when she was hit by a truck.

Carlyss also appeared in the sci-fi The Feed as Martha.

She’s guest starred in Doctors, Silent Witness and Grantchester.

Jeremy Irvine plays DS Charles Masterson (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jeremy Irvine as DS Charles Masterson

Actor Jeremy Irvine plays DS Charles Masterson, who he describes as “a bit of an arseh*le”.

The 32-year-old actor adds: “He has a lot of the values of the ‘70s – he’s sexist, misogynistic, racist, all the things that we try and not be today.”

Jeremy Irvine is probably best known for his role in the 2018 film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. He played young Sam in the film.

He also starred as J. Randolph Bentley in the US action series Treadstone.

He starred as Atticus Hoye in The Bad Education Movie. He also starred in the 2018 movie Billionaire Boys Club as Kyle Biltmore.

Jeremy also starred as Pip in the 2012 film version of Great Expectations, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter.

Who guest-starred in Shroud for A Nightingale?

Eliot Salt plays Madeleine Goodale in the episode (Credit: Channel 5)

Eliot Salt from Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga played Madeleine Goodale in Shroud for A Nightingale. She plays Terra in the Winx series.

She’s also known for starring in Normal People as Marianne’s friend Joanna.

Alice Nokes as Nurse Pardoe (Credit: Channel 5)

Alice Nokes, who’s best known for playing Courtney Mitchell in EastEnders, played Julia Pardoe in Dalgliesh.

She’s also known for starring in The Spanish Princess as Anne Boleyn.

Fenella Woolgar played Sister Mavis Gearing (Credit: Channel 5)

Fenella Woolgar aka Sister Hilda from Call the Midwife played Sister Mavis Gearing in the episode.

You might also recognise her as Alison Scotlock from the war drama Home Fires.

She also played Agatha Christie in a popular episode of Doctor Who back in 2008.

Natasha Little played Matron Mary Taylor (Credit: Channel 5)

Natasha Little, who you might recognise as Rachel from This Life played Matron Mary Taylor.

She’s also known for her role as Lady Jane Sheepshanks in the 2004 film Vanity Fair.

She recently starred as Charlotte Nightingale in the Prime Original series Ten Percent.

Siobhan Cullen as Josephine Fallon (Credit: Channel 5)

Siobhan Cullen aka Caroline Sheridan from the Britbox series The Dry also starred in the episode as Josephine Fallon.

She’s also known for playing Caroline Reasley in another Britbox series, The Long Call.

Richard Dillane as Dr Stephen Courtney-Briggs (Credit: Channel 5)

Richard Dillane, who played Sean Anderson in Casualty, played Dr Stephen Courtney-Briggs.

He also recently starred in the HBO series Pennyworth as Patrick Wayne.

Amanda Root as Sister Ethel Brumfett (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Root played Sister Brumfett, you might recognise her as Carol Finch from Unforgotten.

Who else guest starred in Shroud for a Nightingale?

Beccy Henderson aka Aisling from Derry Girls also starred in the episode as Heather.

Lily Newmark from the Sky series Temple, also starred in the episode as Morag Smith.

Dalgliesh cast: Who guest-starred in The Black Tower?

Jonjo O’Neill played Julius Court (Credit: Channel 5)

Jonjo O’Neill starred in The Black Tower episodes as Julius Marsh.

He’s probably best known as Tom Stagg from The Fall.

You might also recognise the star from his recent roles in Bloodlands and Bad Sisters.

John Hollington as Dr Hewson in the Dalgliesh cast (Credit: Channel 5)

John Hollington played Dr Eric Hewson, he’s probably best known for playing the loyal Captain Henshawe in Poldark.

He’s also known for his recurring role as Professor Sam Bradman in Doc Martin.

Mirren Mack guest starred in the episode as Maggie Hewson (Credit: Channel 5)

Mirren Mack, who you might recognise as Kaya from The Nest, also guest-starred in the episode as Maggie Hewson, the wife of Doctor Hewson at the small care facility.

The actress has also had a recurring role in series two of Sex Education as Florence, a girl in Lily’s play.

She’s next set to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to the original Netflix series The Witcher.

Steven Mackintosh as Wilfred Anstey (Credit: Channel 5)

Steven Mackintosh plays Brother Wilfred Anstey in the episodes, the owner of the care home Toynton Grange.

One of his best-known roles is DCI Ian Reed in the crime drama Luther.

You might also recognise him as Detective Winter from Sky’s Lucky Man.

Shannon Murray as Ursula in Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Shannon Murray also guest-starred in The Black Tower as Ursula Hollis.

You might recognise her as DC Hayley Jones from Viewpoint.

She’s also known as Mrs Baggott from Netflix’s teen series Get Even.

Who else guest-starred in The Black Tour?

Paul Mallon as Dennis in Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Paul Mallon featured in the Dalgliesh cast as Dennis Lerner, the carer who was with murder victim Victor Holroyd the day he died.

He is best known for his role as the angry shopkeeper Dennis in Derry Girls.

George Robinson played Henry Carwardine (Credit: Channel 5)

George Robinson, who’s best known for playing Maeve’s love interest Isaac Goodwin in Sex Education, also starred in the episode as care home resident Henry.

Storme Toolis as Jennie (Credit: Channel 5)

Storme Toolis, who is best known as Holly Griffin from New Tricks, plays Jennie in the episode.

Sally Scott as Helen Reiner (Credit: Channel 5)

Bertie Carvel’s wife Sally Scott also starred in the episode as Helen Rainer!

Jenny Howe, who’s best known as priestess Lexy Morrell from Casualty and Holby City, also features in The Black Tour episodes.

Barry Aird aka Ketil Blacksvedt from Fortitude also starred in The Black Tower as DI Daniel.

Who guest starred in A Taste for Death?

The Taste of Death episodes also featured some great guest stars!

Laura Elphinstone played Miss Matlock in A Taste for Death (Credit: Channel 5)

Laura Elphinstone played Campden Hill House housekeeper, Miss Matlock.

She is best known as DS Bella Moy from ITV’s crime drama Grace.

Fra Fee guest starred as Dominic Swayne (Credit: Channel 5)

Fra Fee played Dominic Swayne in the episode; the actor is best known for his recent role as Kazi from Marvel’s Hawkeye.

He also starred in the 2021 critically acclaimed film The Laureate, playing Geoffrey Phibbs.

James Cartwright plays Stephen Lampert (Credit: Channel 5)

James Cartwright starred as maternity doctor Stephen Lampert.

You might recognise him for his role in the 2019 Downtown Abbey film – he played flirty plumber Tony Sellick.

Andrew Steele as Sir Paul Berowne (Credit: Channel 5)

Andrew Steele played Sir Paul Berowne; he’s best known for starring in Netflix original Free Rein as Elliot.

He also plays journalist Andrew Morton in the upcoming fifth series of The Crown.

Lily Sacofsky played Lady Barbara in Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Lily Sacofsky starred in the episode as Lady Barbara Berowne.

You might recognise her as Clara Brereton from Sanditon.

She also recently starred as DC Milena Paciorkowski in McDonald & Dodds.

Jane Lapotaire starred as Lady Lavinia (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane Lapotaire guest-starred as Lady Lavinia Berowne in the episode.

The actress is known for playing Marie Curie in the 1977 mini-series of the same name.

She also starred as Diane Warburg in comedy-drama Love Hurts.

Dalgliesh cast: Who else starred in A Taste for Death?

Tilly Vosburgh starred as Emily Wharton (Credit: Channel 5)

Tilly Vosburgh, who’s best known for playing Susan Rose in EastEnders and recently featured in BBC’s Inside Man, also guest starred in the episode as Miss Wharton.

Sami Amber played Darren (Credit: Channel 5)

Young actor Sami Amber played little Darren Wilkes in A Taste for Death. He was recently featured in The Walk-In as Billy.

Julia Dearden starred in A Taste for Death (Credit: Channel 5)

Julia Dearden, who recently starred as Maureen Malarkey in Derry Girls, guest-starred in the episode as Mrs Hurrell.

Jim Norton played Father Barnes in the episode. The actor is known for playing tutor Herr Liszt in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

He’s also known for his role as Chris Cawsey in the 1971 Dustin Hoffman film Straw Dogs. You might also recognise him as Camel from the 2011 film Water for Elephants.

David Pearse played Miles Kynaston in the Dalgliesh cast, he’s best known as Lawrence from the Irish comedy series Trivia.

You might also recognise him as Svein from Vikings.

All episodes of Dalgliesh are available on Acorn TV and My5. Series 2 will air in 2023.

