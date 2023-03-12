Daisy May Cooper looks shocked as she appears on Saturday Night Takeaway
TV

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers stunned by Daisy May Cooper’s appearance following weight loss

Hailed as 'incredible' and 'fabulous'

By Robert Leigh

Daisy May Cooper and her weight loss stunned Saturday Night Takeaway viewers as she stole the ITV show.

The BAFTA-winning actress was yesterday evening’s (March 11) guest announcer and also featured in the Read My Lips game alongside hosts Ant and Dec.

Daisy, 36, wowed in a belted black satin shirt dress and had her locks styled into soft curls.

But many of those watching at home were also amazed at another aspect of the This Country star’s appearance as they tweeted about her.

Some even suggested she was ‘unrecognisable’ as they appraised her “fabulous” slimmer look.

Ant and Dec plays Read My Lips with Daisy May Cooper on Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant and Dec play Read My Lips with Daisy May Cooper on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

SNT viewers react to Daisy May Cooper

One fan gushed, adding clapping emojis to their words: “I love Daisy May Cooper! Brilliant actress and comedian. WOW! What an AMAZING weight loss #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Another person tweeted, with a heart eyes emoji: “Can we talk about how incredible Daisy looks on #SaturdayNightTakeaway?”

What an AMAZING weight loss #SaturdayNightTakeaway.

Meanwhile, someone else posted: “Doesn’t Daisy May Cooper look fabulous #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

“Blimey! Daisy May looks fabulous! Didn’t recognise her. #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” chipped in another social media user.

Meanwhile, another echoed that thought: “Daisy May Cooper is almost unrecognisable from her This Country days #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Her performance in Read My Lips also impressed, with one fan praising her: “Daisy May cooper just smashing this!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

But not everyone was won over by the charismatic Kerry Mucklowe star.

“I’m not feeling it Daisy – not laughed once #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” one viewer claimed.

Another pondered: “Does anyone find Daisy May Cooper funny? #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

And a third suggested: “Daisy is so OTT #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Daisy May Cooper on Saturday Night Takeaway
Daisy May Cooper impressed lots of SNT viewers (Credit: ITV.com)

Daisy May Cooper weight loss

Last year Daisy indicated she had been following the keto diet.

“Anyone else doing keto?” she asked fans on Instagram in a post that was later deleted.

“My mate Sarah and my da suggested I give it a try and I’m shocked at how quickly weight is dropping off.” [Sic]

Additionally, she told Grazia last October: “I’m so for body positivity. But when I was at my biggest I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction.

“I wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway next airs on ITV on Saturday March 18 at 7.15pm.

