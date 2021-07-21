Jason Donovan’s actress daughter appeared on This Morning today (July 21), chatting to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Jemma Donovan, 21, was on the show to promote an upcoming storyline in Neighbours, in which she stars as Harlow Robinson.

However, as the stunning actress chatted to Ruth and Eamonn, Twitter erupted with cries of “nepotism”.

Jemma Donovan appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did Jemma Donovan say on This Morning today?

After Eamonn asked if Jemma could believe she was on the same soap opera her dad Jason started out on, the actress did admit that it was a bit “weird” to start with.

However, she added: “When I came to the show it felt like everyone was really warm and I felt like I was part of it.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares beautiful picture of his first grandchild

Jemma, who joined in 2019, added: “It’s been a great experience, I learnt so much. Dad always said that too.”

However, some cruel This Morning viewers were left wondering just how Jemma got the job.

“Like father like daughter, that’s how Gemma got the job,” said one.

“‘Can you believe you’re in the same soap opera that your father started in?’ Well not really because it sounds like Daddy Donovan made a few calls,” another claimed.

“Donavan’s daughter… how she get that gig then?” another asked.

“Of course she got the job handed to her because of her dad’s fame… ffs,” slammed another.

“Nice bit of nepotism then,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemma Donovan (@jemma_donovan)

The Donovan family’s acting legacy

However, another Neighbours fan pointed out that the family have quite the legacy in the Australian soap.

Jason Donovan joined the show as Scott Robinson in 1986 and left just three years later to pursue a pop career.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes compares his manhood to a pineapple after turning down nude calendar

Then, in 1990, Jason’s dad Terence Donovan, Jemma’s grandad, joined the show as Doug Willis.

So, rather than Jason having a hand in getting them both jobs on the soap, perhaps the acting family just have talent.

Something Jemma also has is looks, according to one This Morning viewer today.

As she was introduced via Zoom, they tweeted: “The girl on the right looks [three fire emojis].”

What did you think of Jemma’s appearance on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.