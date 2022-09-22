Crossfire on BBC One: Will there be a season 2 of thrilling Keeley Hawes series?

The BBC One mini-series Crossfire has come to a devastating and thrilling end, but will there be a season 2?

Crossfire was an intense three-part series that kept us all hooked until the very last second.

From secret affairs to Keeley Hawes running around the halls with a rifle, it was everything we want from a TV drama.

So will there be another series?

Here’s what we know so far!

Will Keeley Hawes be back as Jo in a season 2 of Crossfire? (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire ending

The final episode of Crossfire left us all speechless with a devastating scene that no one saw coming…

We all thought that Ben was going to be safe, as he was one of the first people to escape the hotel.

However, while he searched for Kim and Sunny – the two kids he lost while helping others – he came face to face with one of the terrorists.

Ben bumped into Iker, one of the staff members who was working with the gunmen.

Iker was desperate to escape and avoid getting arrested, so he stabbed Ben (Daniel Ryan) in order to get away.

This left Miriam devastated and, in a touching scene with Jo, she confessed that she wished she’d been with him when he died.

When Jo and her friends finally returned to the UK, they had to come to terms with everything they’d been through and everyone they’d lost.

Miriam and Abhi had to come to terms with the fact that they were now widows, while Jason dealt with the aftermath of his fall from the balcony.

But things started to look brighter for Jo as she decided to go back to her old job.

And after seeing her run around the hotel with a rifle rescuing guests, we know she’ll do a great job!

In the final moments of episode 3, we saw Jo tying up her hair and putting on her old police officer uniform.

Jo was back to being a police officer again – which would be the perfect set up for season 2…

But will BBC One decide to green light another season?

The third and final episode of Crossfire saw Jo and her friends return to the UK (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a Crossfire season 2?

Crossfire is a limited mini-series, so it’s unlikely that the show will return for season 2.

But never say never!

Although nothing has been confirmed, we hope that Crossfire comes back for another series!

Talking about the show, writer Louise Doughty told the BBC: “This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event.

“A gun attack on the hotel where they are staying.

“I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions.”

Crossfire is also one of the shows Keeley Hawes has co-produced through the production company she set up in 2019.

Keeley told the Guardian: “I thought, well if I want to keep working, I’m going to have to be proactive about it.

“I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I can talk to writers and do what I’m doing.

“But it’s still about creating work for me and other women my age and being as diverse as possible.

“Because we still need change in the industry.”

Read more: Crossfire star Keeley Hawes’ best roles ranked – which is your favourite?

Do you want a season 2 of Crossfire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.