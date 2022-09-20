Crossfire star Keeley Hawes’ best roles ranked – which is your favourite?

Keeley Hawes is currently acing it in Crossfire on BBC One, proving once again why she’s one of our favourite actors – so what are her best ever roles?

Before she starred in the new bone-chilling series, she played some memorable roles in some of TV’s best ever shows.

But what roles are her best?

Want to know what we think are Keeley Hawes’ best ever TV roles? Here’s her roles ranked!

Keeley starred in BBC Two’s Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

1. Keeley Hawes roles – DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty

The police series Line of Duty is known for its stand-out performances and Keeley Hawes had one of the best guest performances in the series.

Keeley joined the series as a guest star in series 2, playing the character of Lindsay Denton.

Lindsay worked for the police force and was investigated by AC-12.

She kept viewers guessing to the very end, and we loved to hate the character.

It was an unforgettable performance, so good that she returned for series 3!

Critics even labelled her performance as one of the best of 2014.

2. Julia Montague in Bodyguard

Bodyguard became the talking point of the year when it aired in 2018.

The series followed troubled war veteran David Budd, played by Richard Madden, who was assigned to protect a politician.

She was targeted in a terror plot, and tragically died in shocking scenes.

Keeley played the ambitious politician Julia Montague, who had wildly different views to her bodyguard.

Throughout the series, the pair’s relationship was put to the test when Julia had to trust that David would keep her safe, despite their differing political views.

Keeley Hawes played Dr Susannah Zellaby in The Midwich Cuckoos (Credit: Sky)

3. Keeley Hawes roles – Dr Susannah Zellaby in The Midwich Cuckoos

Keeley Hawes played child psychologist Dr Susannah Zellaby in The Midwich Cuckoos this year..

The series told the story of an unexplained event which left all the adult women in an English town pregnant.

When the children were born, the town had to deal with the aftermath – namely how sinister the children were!

The kids subsequently began to exert a strange hold over the town.

Dr Susannah took it upon herself to use her psychology skills with the Midwich children – including her own grandchild – and tried to find out the reason for the strange phenomenon.

Before the children tried to kill her…

Keeley Hawes plays Jo in the BBC One mini-series Crossfire (Credit: BBC)

4. Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire

Keeley Hawes star as Jo in the new BBC One thriller Crossfire.

In the series, Keeley plays a mother-of-three who books a holiday with her friends and family.

However, things take a dark turn when a group of rampaging gunmen invade their luxury hotel!

Using her former police officer skills and a rifle, Jo attempts to rescue any survivors from the complex.

In the series, we get to see Keeley take on the role of serious badass as she desperately tries to save her children.

What more could you want?!

Keeley Hawes plays Louisa Durrell in The Durrells (Credit: ITV)

5. Keeley Hawes roles – Louisa Durrell in The Durrells

The Durrels was such a great show, that even the late Queen Elizabeth II was a fan!

The show followed a family who moved to Corfu to try and improve their circumstances in the 1930s.

Keeley Hawes played the role of Louisa Durrell, the mother-of-four who just wanted a better life for her family.

However, they struggled to adapt to island’s vastly different lifestyle.

Keeley Hawes played Alice Dillon in Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

6. Alice Dillon in Finding Alice

Keeley played Alice Dillon in the comedy drama Finding Alice.

Alice appeared to have the perfect life, until her partner Harry was killed in an accident at home.

His death happened within just hours of them moving into the new dream house – one that he designed.

Not only did Alice have to come to terms with her husband’s death, but she also had to try and navigate her way through her husband’s new smart house.

In the midst of all the chaos, Alice discovered a dark and disturbing secret about her husband.

Keeley will be returning as Alice in series 2 soon.

Keeley Hawes played Gemma in the second series of The Missing (Credit: BBC)

7. Keeley Hawes roles – Gemma in The Missing

Keeley’s portrayal of a bereaved mother in The Missing was absolutely heartbreaking!

The character of Gemma desperately wanted her child to come back from the dead.

In the second series of the drama The Missing, Keeley played the mother of a girl who was kidnapped and presumed dead.

That is until, she reappeared many years later.

Keeley’s character Gemma lived in an army base in Germany, which she refused to leave after her daughter’s disappearance.

Even though it was putting a huge strain on her marriage to Sam Webster, played by David Morrissey.

8. Valerie Tozer in It’s a Sin

Keeley played a small but vital character in the drama It’s a Sin.

She took on the role of Ritchie Tozer’s mum Valerie, who struggled to accept her son’s sexuality and HIV diagnosis.

Valerie appeared to be a supportive mother to her son Ritchie, until the final episode.

When Valerie found out Ritchie’s secret, she unleashed all of her pent-up anger and grief in a heartbreaking scene that left us all speechless.

Hard to believe Keeley could play an unlikeable character, but she nailed it!

9. Keeley Hawes roles – Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes

Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes was one of Keeley’s most career-defining roles – and its iconic!

Ashes to Ashes was a sequel to the BBC series Life on Mars.

Alex Drake was a police officer in 2008 who found herself waking up in the 1980s after being shot in the head.

Throughout the series, Alex Drake worked with DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) to find a reason for the strange time jump.

Crossfire starts on Tuesday September 20 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

