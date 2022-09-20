Crossfire on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the three-part thriller opposite Keeley Hawes?

Crossfire is a brilliant new mini-series on BBC One and it has an incredible cast to match its thrilling plot.

The series tells the gripping story of a group of family and friends whose luxury holiday gets disrupted by a group of raging gunmen.

But what do they want, and how far will they go to get it?

Here’s a rundown of the cast in the harrowing new series.

British actress Keeley Hawes stars in the cast of Crossfire (Credit: BBC)

Keeley Hawes plays Jo in the cast of Crossfire

Keeley Hawes stars in BBC One’s Crossfire as Jo.

Jo is a mother of three who booked a holiday with her family and friends in a luxury hotel in the Canary Islands.

But little did she know, she was putting the lives of her family and friends at risk.

Keeley, 46, rose to fame playing Zoe Reynolds in the BBC series Spooks in 2002.

Since then, the TV veteran has starred in some of the UK’s most popular TV series.

Keeley is perhaps best known for playing DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty.

She even won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her role in the BBC series.

Keeley also played the role of doomed politician Julia Montague in Bodyguard, and Dorothy Wick in the drama Mrs Wilson.

Last year, Keeley took on the role of Valerie Tozer in It’s a Sin, a heartbreaking role which saw her character come to terms with her son’s HIV diagnosis.

Of course, she also played Alice in the comedy drama Finding Alice.

This year, she played the lead role of Dr Susannah Zellaby in The Midwich Cuckoos.

Josette Simon starred in The Split (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire cast: Josette Simon plays Miriam

Miriam is Jo’s friend in the BBC One series Crossfire, who goes on holiday with her husband Ben.

When the gunshots go off, Miriam gets separated from her family and friends.

But will she be able to find her way back to her husband?

Josette Simon, 63, starred as Angela Regan in the Netflix series Anatomy of Scandal.

She also played Maya in BBC One series The Split, alongside Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan.

Besides her career in TV, Josette Simon is also well known for the work in the theatre.

From 1982, Josette appeared in Royal Shakespeare Company productions such as The Tempest and Antony and Cleopatra.

Josette also won many awards for playing the role of Maggie in After the Fall.

Actress Anneika Rose starred alongside Keeley Hawes in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Anneika Rose stars as Abhi

Anneika Rose plays the role of Abhi in the gripping mini-series.

Abhi seems to have the perfect life with her husband Chinar and their four children.

The pair are often referred to as ‘Mr and Mrs Perfect’ by their friends.

But is their marriage really as perfect as it may seem?

Crossfire wasn’t the first time Anneika starred alongside Keeley Hawes, as she appeared in the recent series The Midwich Cuckoos.

She also played the role of Farida in Line of Duty.

Anneika Rose’s TV credits include The Cry, Deadwater Fell and Guilt.

Viewers might also recognise her for starring as Maggie Kean in the most recent series of BBC One’s Shetland.

Actor Lee Ingleby starred in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire cast: Jason is played by Lee Ingleby

Lee Ingleby, 46, has taken on the role of Jo’s husband Jason in Crossfire.

Jason is Jo’s “charmless husband” who hates to see Jo getting more attention than him.

Tensions run high between Jason and Jo on holiday as they try to navigate their crumbling marriage.

But will the horrific hotel shooting make or break their marriage?

Lee Ingleby is best known for his role as DI John Bacchus in the BBC drama Inspector George Gently.

Harry Potter fans might also recognise him from playing Stan Shunpike, who runs the night bus in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Lee also played Paul Hughes, the father of Joe, in the BBC drama The A Word, serial killer Cameron Pell in Luther alongside Idris Elba, and David Collins in Innocent.

Of course, Line of Duty fans will know he played Nick Huntley in series 4 of the crime drama, the husband of bent copper DCI Roz Huntley.

British actor Daniel Ryan stars in The Bay (Credit: BBC)

Daniel Ryan plays Ben

Daniel Ryan plays Miriam’s husband Ben in Crossfire.

After the hotel becomes invaded by a group of gunmen, Ben is tasked with looking after two kids and make sure they make it out safely.

But he soon realises that keeping an eye on both kids while escaping from a group of gunmen, is a lot tougher than he thought!

Daniel Ryan, 54, is known for playing Darren Alexander in the BBC drama comedy Linda Green, and Andrew Gilligan in The Government Inspector.

He also plays the role of DI Anthony Manning in ITV crime series The Bay.

Recently, Daniel Ryan took on the role of Adam Whitworth in the heartbreaking drama Four Lives, alongside Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant.

Actor Vikash Bhai played Soco in The Stranger (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire cast: Vikash Bhai plays Chinar

Vikash Bhai plays Abhi’s husband Chinar in the BBC One series.

When all hell breaks loose at the hotel, Chinar’s father’s instinct kicks in and he does whatever he can to protect his family.

Vikash Bhai has appeared in a few TV shows like Casualty and Limbo.

He recently played the roles of Soco in Netflix thriller series The Stranger, and Dev in Amazon Prime’s Hannah.

Recently, Vikash starred in The Good Karma Hospital as Anwar.

Spanish actor Hugo Silva stars in The Cook of Castamar (Credit: BBC)

Hugo Silva plays Mateo

Hugo Silva plays hotel manager Mateo in Crossfire.

Mateo recruits Jo to help him save the remaining guests and staff at the hotel.

But, with only a couple of rifles and rabbit shooting experience, does he have what it takes to rescue them?

Hugo is a Spanish actor who has had various roles in Spanish TV.

He was given the lead role in the hit television series Al Salir de Clase.

He also played the role of Lucas Fernandez in Los Hombres de Paco in 2005.

Last year, Hugo starred in the Spanish Netflix series The Cook of Castamar.

Spanish actress Alba Brunet is stars in Barcelona 1714 (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire cast: Alba Brunet plays Bea

Alba Brunet plays hotel staff member Bea in the BBC One mini-series.

After the hotel turns to chaos, Bea is left distraught as her friend is shot and she is separated from her husband who also works at the hotel.

Alba Brunet is also from Spain.

The Spanish actress is known for starring in Barcelona 1714, Colin Firth film Operation Mincemeat and Paraíso.

Crossfire airs over three consecutive night from Tuesday September 20 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

