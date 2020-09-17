Criminal Netflix
Criminal: Series two of crime drama starring Katherine Kelly arrives on Netflix

Criminal series two is available to stream

Criminal, a police procedural series on Netflix, is ready to fill the void ITV’s psychological drama Des has left.

The three-part programme about series killer Dennis Nilsen came to a dramatic and heartbreaking conclusion on ITV last night (Wednesday, September 16).

With the series over, viewers have the option of tuning in to crime drama Criminal, which also features actor David Tennant.

Criminal Netflix
Criminal: UK series two has arrived on Netflix (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

How many series of Criminal are there on Netflix and what’s it about?

Series two of the show arrived on Netflix yesterday. The first, starring the likes of Tennant and actress Hayley Atwell, landed on the streaming service in 2019.

It’s an anthology programme set across four countries – the UK, Germany, Spain and France. The British-set one is called Criminal: United Kingdom, while the others are named in the name with with their respective countries.

Criminal Netflix
Lee Ingleby is back for the second series (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Who stars in Criminal: UK?

David Tennant played Dr. Edgar Fallon in an episode of series one, in which there are three episodes.

Series two, which has four episodes, stars Cheat and former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly and Our Zoo actor Lee Ingleby, as well as Line Of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall.

All three were also in the first series.

Criminal Netflix
Katherine Kelly has returned for series two of Criminal: UK (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What are Netflix viewers saying about Criminal?

Since series two arrived, viewers on Twitter have heaped praise on Criminal. Some applauded the ‘stellar’ acting. Others wished there were more episodes.

One fan tweeted: “Well done on the amaaaaazing show guys, I could TOTALLY watch 10+ seasons of these. #CriminalUK.”

Another put: “One show that I underestimated and thought to be certainly not my type, #CriminalUK. But it glued me beyond my imagination. I congratulate the creators for its uniqueness.”

A third said: “#CriminalUK is absolutely brilliant. Needs to be more episodes.”

“Season 2 of #CriminalUK on @NetflixUK is fantastic!” tweeted a fourth.

Someone else said: “If you haven’t, watch #Criminal on #Netflix. All varieties are excellent but #CriminalUK is superb. Stellar acting and real immersive tension. Along with the special guests, a great regular cast. Best of all @leeingleby – standout, nuanced subtle.”

Another wrote: “#CriminalUK Every SINGLE Episode, from episode one straight through to four, absolutely mind blown!”

