Crime And Punishment: What was Louise Woodward accused of and where is she now?

Crime And Punishment on ITV takes a look at the trial of British au pair Louise Woodward.

The case caused a sensation in the mid-1990s.

So what happened, why was the trial controversial and where is she now?

Louise in the dock for the murder of Matthew Eappen (Credit: YouTube)

Crime And Punishment: What happened in the Louise Woodward case?

In February, 1997, eight-month-old Matthew Eappen was admitted to the Children’s Hospital in Boston, US.

Days later little Matthew tragically died from a fractured skull and subdural hematoma. He also had a fractured wrist and retinal haemorrhages.

Read more: Best true crime podcasts: Seven of the most gripping, from Real Crime Profile to My Favourite Murder

An ophthalmologist at the hospital concluded that Matthew’s sickening injuries were characteristics of ‘shaken-baby syndrome’.

In the frame was the Eappen family’s au pair, 19-year-old British teen, Louise Woodward.

Louise in 1996 (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Louise Woodward from?

Louise grew up in the Cheshire village of Elton, the daughter of a carpenter and a mum who worked at the local college.

After her A-levels, Louise applied for au pair status in the US state of Massachusetts.

In 1996 she found herself working for the Eappen family, looking after baby Matthew during the day and also toddler Brendan.

However, cracks began to show in her lifestyle.

Louise was keen to experience all that Boston – a major US city – had to offer, and soon Deborah Eappen had to have words.

She wrote at the end of January of 1997: “We expect you to be honest in your dealings with us and that your primary goal while working is the safety and wellbeing of our kids.”

Louise at trial (Credit: YouTube)

What happened during the trial?

Initially arrested for assault and battery, the charge changed to first-degree murder after Matthew died.

Louise pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the trial she said she had “popped” Matthew down on the bed. The British definition of “popped” is different to the American version, and many used this word against her.

However, there was more…

The defence team argued that Matthew’s injuries were sustained weeks before he died.

Despite her defence, the jury found Louise guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced her to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 15 years to be served.

The appeal…

Louise’s team then launched an appeal.

A lie detector test concluded that Louise was telling the truth, and it emerged that the jury in the original trial was split on their decision.

Judge Hiller Zobel overturned the verdict and Louise was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He said: “I am morally certain that allowing this defendant on this evidence to remain convicted of second-degree murder would be a miscarriage of justice.”

Her sentence was reduced to “time already served”.

Louise in her BBC interview (Credit: YouTube)

Crime And Punishment: Where is Louise Woodward now?

Upon returning to the UK, Louise gave an interview to Martin Bashir for the BBC.

In it, she maintained her innocence.

Read more: The most gripping true crime documentaries to watch in the UK after Murder By The Coast on Netflix

In the wake of the case, certain laws and processes in the US have been changed.

Louise is now 44 and married with a seven-year-old daughter.