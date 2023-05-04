Craig Revel Horwood reveals Paul O’Grady’s final ‘goodbye’ before his ‘shock’ death

Craig Revel Horwood has spoken about the “shock” death of Paul O’Grady and detailed his final ‘goodbye’.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge appeared on Thursday’s This Morning. During the interview, he spoke about sharing the role of Miss Hannigan with Paul in the musical Annie.

Paul and Craig were sharing the role before the For the Love of Dogs star’s death in March. Since his death, Craig has taken over the role and dedicated shows to Paul.

Craig spoke about the loss of Paul O’Grady on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood on Paul O’Grady’s death

Speaking about Paul’s sudden death, Craig told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It was after Edinburgh, he said his goodbyes, saying how much he was enjoying doing it. He had done two weeks of the run.

“We were to share the role out and then suddenly we had the news that he’d passed. No one could really believe it because he had said in Edinburgh, ‘See you in Southampton.'”

Craig continued: “When I turned up for my week we dedicated all the performances that week to Paul. It was a shock to the company. A shock for all of us.”

Paul sadly died in March (Credit: ITV)

When did Paul O’Grady die?

Paul died on March 28 at the age of 67. His husband, Andre Portasio, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Craig paid tribute to Paul on his Twitter account. He wrote: “I’m in a state of shock this morning. Waking up to the news that my gorgeous colleague and friend, Paul O’Grady has passed away.

Craig shared the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie with Paul before his death (Credit: ITV)

“I’m actually reeling in disbelief. He was such a wonderful human being, funny and to the point. Paul, legend, RIP darling.”

Paul’s funeral took place on April 20. His husband Andre rode on a carriage that was carrying the star’s coffin. Andre was accompanied on the carriage by one of the couple’s dogs, Conchita.

Another touching tribute was a wreath depicting Paul’s beloved dog Buster dressed his coffin. Many celebrities attended the funeral service including Alan Carr, Sally Lindsay and Jo Brand.

