Craig Doyle chatting on This Morning
Craig Doyle makes sad admission about This Morning presenting gig

We're glad to have him back on our screens

By Robyn Duffy
Updated:

Irish presenter Craig Doyle has made a sad admission about his TV career before being invited to present ITV’s This Morning.

Craig, 51, rose to fame in the early noughties when he presented BBC’s Holiday series.

Irish viewers will also know him from his presenting roles on Irish television.

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson presenting This Morning
Craig has been presenting This Morning with Josie Gibson this week (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle on This Morning

In November, Craig was invited to present competitions for This Morning.

He was then asked to fill in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the summer holidays.

I have been around the block a few times and had times where I thought ‘Am I ever going to get back into this world again?’

Craig is currently presenting alongside other guest presenters such as Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

Craig Doyle sits around the This Morning table alongside Josie Gibson, Gyles Brandreth and Lucrezia Millarini.
Craig admitted it was ‘exciting’ to be asked to present This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

In a recent interview, Craig told the Mirror: “I have been around the block a few times and had times where I thought ‘Am I ever going to get back into this world again?'”

He continued saying: “You step off the bus, it doesn’t always come around again, and when you have been in the bubble of sport, you think the ship has sailed.

“So to be asked to be part of This Morning is exciting.”

Craig also admitted that he has had multiple chances to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, he declined as it “feels an uncomfortable space”.

In the interview, Craig expressed that his wife, Doon Doyle, is very happy with his gig on This Morning as the weekday presenting role means he has the weekend off.

He has been married to his wife for 20 years, and they share four children together, Quinn, Muireann, Milo and Elsa.

Craig described Doon as the “most patient and supportive human being on the planet”.

Craig will continue to host This Morning this week alongside Rochelle Humes. 

