Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood gave Great British Road Trips viewers more than they bargained for last night (August 11).

The ITV series sees the Strictly Come Dancing stars exploring the beauty of the UK and all it has to offer.

In the latest episode, the pair arrived at The Lake District.

The beloved twosome hit the popular beauty spot to showcase the scenic westward circuit from Kendal to Keswick.

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood risked it all for the daredevil activity (Credit: ITV)

They passed glacial lakes, breathtaking mountain ranges and tackle some of the UK’s most challenging roads.

At the end of their journey, Bruno and Craig decided to get out of their comfort zones.

They tried their hand at scaling a tightrope bridge that stretched between two huge cliffs.

Dubbed The Ferrata Infinity bridge, it’s a high-wire walkway with a 1,000ft drop that straddles the old slate works.

The terrifying scenes left viewers with vertigo as Craig and Bruno struggled to make it across in one piece.

Craig and Bruno viewers were seriously impressed (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood?

Many viewers were left feeling sick, as one said: “My stomach is churning just watching @CraigRevHorwood. I’d be standing right beside @BrunoTonioli.”

Another wrote: “@CraigRevHorwood that was bloody incredible #tightrope I was queasy watching you let alone doing it.”

A third added: “I couldn’t breathe watching you walk across that bridge!”

One said: “OMG THAT bridge. Well done @craigrevhorwood.”

Another wrote: “If you have height issues, but still managed to walk that tightrope bridge, I’m even more impressed @CraigRevHorwood.

“I would have bypassed it like Bruno.”

