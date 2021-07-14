Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli feature in a new Road Trip series, Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips, as they travel around the UK.

Their road trip will take them to all corners of the country, including none other than Cornwall.

The beautiful location, often considered the jewel of England’s picturesque beauty spots, has been the backdrop to more TV shows than you might not realise.

Here’s a selection of other big name shows filmed in Cornwall…

Doc Martin is filmed in Cornwall (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin

Martin Clunes has filmed Doc Martin around the gorgeous waters of Port Isaac since 2004.

It became one of the most beloved shows on ITV and helped cement Cornwall as one of the most picturesque places in the UK.

The final ever series of the ITV favourite was supposed to wrap this year. However, it has been put back to 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions making it difficult to make the show.

Poldark

Based on the historical fiction stories by Winston Graham, it follows the hunky Ross Poldark’s return to Cornwall after the American War of Independence​

Using beautiful such as Bodmin moor, Wheal Owles and the harbour at Charlestown, the most recent Poldark series featured some of the county’s most well-known locations among holidaymakers.

As a result, it’s likely Craig and Bruno will explore some of the same locations during their new travel show.

Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh star in the show (Credit: ITV)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

Created for ITV and starring Dawn French, the series follows what happens when naughty gossip escalates out of control.

The acclaimed series is set in a gorgeous Cornish fishing village. It features Dawn’s character, Maggie Cole, at the epicentre of all the juicy drama.

The show debuted during the pandemic in the UK, before airing on PBS in America. However, it’s yet to be renewed for season 2.

Delicious

It seems Dawn French is a big fan of Cornwall.

In 2017, her Sky 1 series Delicious filmed scenes in the town of Saltash.

The popular drama follows two women who are locked in a bitter war after being betrayed by a man and by each other.

It also stars big-name actors including Iain Glen and Emilia Fox.

The show is hugely popular in Germany (Credit: Channel ZDF)

Rosamunde Pilcher

The drama, based on the novels of the British author of the same name, has run for over 100 episodes in Germany.

Just like the books, it’s set in Cornwall, and just so happens to be filmed across a variety of locations in the county.

However, not only that but there has even been two spin-off movies, both of which were also filmed in Cornwall.

But wait, that’s not all. Hollywood also comes knocking sometimes, and as a result, plenty of blockbusters have featured Cornwall too.

Some of the most notable include James Bond: Die Another Day, Tom Cruise flick Edge of Tomorrow and Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto.

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip airs on ITV, tonight (July 14), at 8pm.

