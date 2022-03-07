Couples Therapy: When is season 2 on BBC Two and who are the couples?

Couples Therapy season 1 comes to an end on BBC Two tonight – but there’s good news for viewers who have been gripped by it.

The show – which offers an insight into what really goes on inside the four walls of a couples’ therapy room – will be back with season 2.

And it will air next week – hurrah. That’s if you’ve not already binged it on BBC iPlayer, of course.

Here’s all you need to know about Couples Therapy season 2 – plus whether season 3 has already been commissioned.

Relationship expert Dr Orna Guralnik will be back with Couples Therapy season 2 next week (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Is Couples Therapy real? Annie and Mau et al explained

Which couples does season 2 follow?

Eager fans of the show who have already watched season 2 claim it is even more relatable than the last as it touches on relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an episode of the new season, the show’s therapist Dr Guralnik says: “The pandemic brings out where a couple really is.

“There are all these exits that people have to get out of all the intensity of whatever is brewing. The quarantine is a situation where, I mean, in a way, there’s no exit.”

Read more: Where is Dr Orna Guralnik on Couples Therapy from and who is her husband?

So whose relationships will we be getting intimate with in coming weeks?

There are three couples explored – Tashira and Dru, Michal and Michael, and Matthew and Gianni.

Among the issues – trauma from childhood casting a shadow, disappointment derived from different life expectations, and alcoholism creating fear and resentment.

Couples Therapy season 2 introduces Michael and Michal (Credit: BBC Two)

Where can we watch season 2?

Season 2 of Couples Therapy will air on BBC Two from next Monday at 10pm – so there’s no break!

If you can’t wait, all episodes of season two are available on BBC iPlayer.

The cult series Couples Therapy has already been renewed for season 3 (Credit: BBC Two)

Will there be Couples Therapy season 3?

Good news! The hit docu-series has announced it’s been renewed for a third season.

Showtime shared the exciting news on Twitter, saying: “@DrGuralnik is back for Season 3 of Couples Therapy.

“And don’t worry, she’s in-network.”

The season premieres in the US some time this year, which means UK viewers will hopefully get to see season 3 soon.

