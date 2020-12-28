Countryfile stars Ellie Harrison and Simon King left viewers in stitches after he told her to “spread her legs” during last night’s show (December 27).

The two were capturing photos of birds using professional cameras when Simon encouraged her to “become a tripod” to help secure the perfect shot.

However, fans of the BBC show couldn’t help but point Simon’s seemingly rude remark.

Countryfile viewers were in hysterics as Ellie Harrison was told to ‘spread her legs’ (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Countryfile?

During the episode, Simon explained: “The faster you can get your shutter speed to work then the more likely you are to freeze movement.”

Simon demonstrated the shot as he photographed a swooping jackdaw.

Ellie said: “That movement is quite hard.

“You’re sort of holding your camera then realising you have to be moving constantly.”

Simon King guided Ellie through photography tips (Credit: BBC)

Keen to give his advice, Simon replied: “This is the other thing, make yourself into the stabilising device.

“So what you’re doing, get your elbow, tuck it in here, spread your legs a bit, like that, be that tripod, and then use your body to do the track.”

What did BBC viewers say about Ellie Harrison?

Fans flocked to social media to comment on the moment.

One tweeted: “Spread your legs Ellie – er okay Simon.”

Countryfile fans pointed out Simon’s remark (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “Spread your legs Ellie. This photographer doesn’t waste any time!”

A third added: “Simon telling Ellie to spread her legs. Oooh Matron.”

Another joked: “Simon practicing his chat up lines on our Ellie!”

A fifth commented: “#countryfile spread your legs Ellie… blimey…direct”

#countryfile spread your legs Ellie… blimey…direct 😳 — Andy Barton (@Auchepis) December 27, 2020

"Spread your legs Ellie." This photographer doesn't waste any time!#countryfile — Lummel (@fuzzle7777) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, last month, Countryfile viewers were left heartbroken as an “inspirational” young man spoke about dealing with the grief of losing his brother in a fire.

During the show, Harvey opened up about his brother Ed.

He said: “It’s about getting to a point where you can deal with it yourself, with your own tools, and your family and the people around you, and I’m at that point now.”

On Twitter, one fan commented: “So #CountryFile tonight did me in. All the kids were amazing but Harvey’s story… what a wonderful, brave young man.”

