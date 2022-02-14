Countryfile viewers were left enraged by a message the BBC show made during last night’s episode (Sunday, February 13).

Fans of the show were angered, and saddened, that Countryfile had to remind viewers to pick up their litter when out on walks in the countryside.

What happened on BBC show Countryfile last night?

Matt Baker and Joe Crowley visited Snowdonia in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Last night, Countryfile headed to the North-West of Wales – to Snowdonia National Park.

Matt Baker and Joe Crowley took a trip to the stunning area of Wales to look at how tourism was affecting the landscape.

During one segment of the episode, Matt joined Angela Jones of the Snowdon Partnership.

Together they traversed a part of the National Park, picking up litter that tourists had left behind.

“We’ve got a series of projects,” Angela explained. “One of them is hoping to achieve plastic-free status for Yr Wyddfa – Snowdon.”

Matt was impressed but concerned at how big a job that is for “such a big mountain”.

“What we’re looking to do specifically is to reduce single-use plastic,” Angela said.

What else happened on Countryfile?

Matt spoke to Angela Jones, who is spearheading the Snowdon Partnership (Credit: BBC)

Angela continued to explain what the main goal of the Snowdon Partnership is.

“The idea behind it is to initiate a mindset change,” she said. “When people come here and they’re thinking ‘this is a plastic-free area’, you know, they’ve got to really think about what they’re bringing into the area.”

Matt then spoke about how Snowdon was a hotspot for tourists in 2021 during the pandemic.

“How much of a problem was litter here?” he asked.

“Our volunteer teams were really busy all of last summer collecting bags of litter,” Angela said.

“We’re fully aware that our biodiversity, our ecology in this area is changing because of what people leave behind.”

Angela then said that they’re telling people to take everything they bring with them, away with them.

How did viewers react?

Viewers were given glimpses of the littering that goes on in Snowdonia (Credit: BBC)

Viewers of Countryfile were furious, and disappointed, that the public still needed reminding to pick up their litter when out in the countryside.

They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at those who don’t clean up after themselves when out enjoying nature.

“The fact that #Countryfile has to tell us to take our litter home in 2022 shows how thick-skulled and idiotic some people are,” one viewer tweeted.

“I cannot believe in this day and age we have to ask people to take their rubbish home with them,” another said.

“Isn’t it sad that the public has to be reminded to take their litter away with them when visiting the countryside?” a third said.

Some praised Countryfile for bringing the issue to light.

“Good to see #countryfile highlighting the issue of litter in our National Parks. A bit of responsibility by those leaving it will go a long way. It saves many volunteers like me from having to pick it up. That includes dog bags,” one said.

“Not sure you can ever stop the thoughtless lazy people who drop litter at will but good luck to Snowdonia going for plastic-free status. Maybe the message will finally get through. That beautiful area needs protecting for future generations,” another said.

