Countryfile viewers distracted by weather reporter Helen Willetts' outfit

Viewers flocked to social media last night after weather reporter Helen Willetts appeared to break with tradition with her outfit choice on Countryfile.

The BBC meteorologist, 48, was on the programme on Sunday (July 13) evening to give those watching a look at the weather for this week.

She said, as the report got underway: "Hopefully the butterflies have enjoyed the abundant sunshine today and they weren't too shocked by the chilly start, unusually so, for July."

Viewers were distracted by Helen Willetts' outfit on Countryfile (Credit: BBC)

What did Countryfile viewers say about Helen Willetts' outfit?

But it seems those watching at home were sorely distracted by Helen's outfit.

Countryfile viewers are used to seeing the stars of the show wearing check as the pattern of choice for their shirts.

The Countryfile presenters often wear checkered shirts (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Matt Baker teases Peter Andre as he shares topless shot

Weather expert Helen, on the other hand, wore a top with a bright floral pattern.

It led some on Twitter to brand the decision 'rebellious' and 'naughty'. Another joked that it showed a lack of "respect", while someone else quipped that it was surely a "sackable offence".

Get off my screen!

One tweeted: "WTF is that top? It's not check and it's not even a shirt! No respect for the #countryfile viewer whatsoever!"

Another demanded: "WTF is that top? Where's the check? #countryfile."

Sackable offence

A third said: "WHAT? Weather forecaster gone rogue... floral top! NO NO NO this completely flies in the face of the casual check shirt standardisation. Sackable offence!"

Someone else put: "Flowers? FLOWERS? Get off my screen! #CheckShirt #countryfile."

"Helen breaks the Countryfile weatherperson dress code, rebel," said a fifth.

A sixth said, "Checkered shirts everywhere on #Countryfile except on the weather person" and another replied, "Naughty".

WTF is that top? - it’s not check and it’s not even a shirt!

No respect for the #countryfile viewer whatsoever! — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) July 12, 2020

WHAT? Weather forecaster gone rogue ...floral top!! NO NO NO

This completely flies in the face of the casual-check shirt standardisation.

Sackable offence!#countryfile pic.twitter.com/nCOZ6Xm3nx — karen b (@pinkskink) July 12, 2020

Naughty — rattycastle (@rattycastle) July 12, 2020

The last comments weren't quite accurate though, as host Matt Baker himself left the check behind last night for a plain, greeny-beige shirt over a while T.

Matt Baker wore a plain shirt during Sunday's Countryfile (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Fans brand Matt Baker 'bonkers' as he warns 'don't try this at home' before risky move

Countryfile has been Matt's main TV role since he departed from The One Show several months ago.

Earlier in July, BBC viewers were begging him to return to the programme, which he co-hosted alongside his pal Alex Jones for 10 years.

He is yet to be officially replaced. Alex has since presented The One Show alongside a roster of guest hosts, including Amol Rajan, Alex Scott and Gethin Jones.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.