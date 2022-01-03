Countdown resident lexicographer Susie Dent has opened up about working with Anne Robinson amid rumours of a ‘feud’ backstage.

Tensions had reportedly been rising between Anne and Rachel Riley ever since Anne took over as host back in June.

Susie Dent on Countdown ‘feud’ claims

Countdown star Susie was on Sunday Brunch yesterday (Credit: Channel 4)

Susie appeared on Sunday Brunch yesterday, (Sunday, January 2), and it was during this appearance that she spoke about her co-stars.

The Lexicographer told hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer that Anne bought “something different” to the show.

“Every host brings something different to the show, and I was thinking about this,” she said. “One thing I’m really noticing with her kind of, under her reign, is we get these mini-interviews that we didn’t have before.”

Susie then revealed that she had been on Countdown for 30 years now. This then prompted Simon to ask whether joining a tight-knit crew who had been working together for years would have been difficult for Anne.

“Well, hopefully, it doesn’t quite feel like that, but no, you’re right, I mean it’s so established,” Susie said.

Where did rumours of the feud come from?

Rachel was rumoured to be embroiled in a feud with Anne (Credit: Channel 4)

Rumours of a feud on Countdown began pretty soon after Anne replaced Nick Hewer as host back in June.

Anne was reportedly tired of Rachel chatting to contestants, with an insider even claiming that the 77-year-old had muted Rachel’s microphone on set.

The insider told The Sun: “Rachel and Anne had clashed for some time and for Rachel, enough is enough.”

They continued, saying: “She has really struggled with Anne and been backed by Susie, who has seen it all first hand and has similar gripes.”

Rachel then appeared on Lorraine back in November 2021, where she rubbished reports of a feud between herself and Anne.

“I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating – I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks,” she said.

The 36-year-old then admitted that Anne wasn’t the “cuddliest” person around, but was making the show “her own”. She also said that Anne was bringing a “different flavour” to Countdown.

What did Anne say about the feud?

Rumours of a feud began almost as soon as Anne joined the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Anne got an opportunity to have her say on the so-called feud in November. During an interview with the Daily Mail, Anne had nothing but good words to say about her fellow co-stars.

“They’re brilliant – both of them actually. Every time I’m astonished how she [Rachel] does that adding up and subtracting – just seconds, absolutely seconds, amazing,” she said.

Anne continued, saying: “I hope I’m always described as difficult, awkward, tricky, impatient, menopausal, any sort of pejorative, grumpy.”

Anne was then asked during the interview whether she was “bitchy”.

“Not particularly,” she replied. “Hard to please.”

