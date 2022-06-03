Countdown star Susie Dent sent disturbing letter written in fan’s blood

Susie Dent, host of dictionary corner on Channel 4’s Countdown, has revealed she has received a very odd piece of fan mail before.

The 57-year-old received a letter sent into her fan mail, but with a chilling twist. The letter was written in their own blood!

Susie Dent has appeared on Channel 4’s Countdown since 1992 (Credit: Channel 4)

Susie’s ‘strange’ Countdown fan mail

The wordsmith, who sits on Channel 4‘s Countdown, previously described the gift as ‘strange’. Speaking in an interview, Susie said it disturbed her: “It made me dizzy thinking about it. It was a slightly strange one.”

The revelation came as she discussed how former Countdown host Nick Hewer had revealed he received a pair of racy, red knickers in the post from one besotted fan.

However, Susie has yet to receive any underwear from keen fans of the lexicographer.

She added: “I’ve certainly not had any knickers – male or otherwise – that I know of. The team are wonderful, I think they probably check things before they pass them on.”

Countdown stars Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson and Susie Dent on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

The Countdown feud between Susie Dent and Anne Robinson

Aside from odd fan mail, Susie has also caught attention lately as ongoing rumours of a feud on the Countdown set fail to be quashed.

Tensions had reportedly been rising between Anne and Rachel Riley ever since Anne took over as host back in June 2021.

Susie appeared on Sunday Brunch at the beginning of the year and it was during this appearance that she opened up about her co-stars.

She told hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer that Anne brought “something different” to the show. She said: “Every host brings something different to the show, and I was thinking about this.

Susie in action on Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

“One thing I’m really noticing with her kind of, under her reign, is we get these mini-interviews that we didn’t have before.”

The rumours of the feud began pretty soon after Anne replaced Nick Hewer as host.

Anne was reportedly tired of Rachel chatting to contestants, with an insider claiming that the 77-year-old had even muted Rachel’s microphone on set.

But Anne has denied a feud and spoke of how great she thinks Susie is.

