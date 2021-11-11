Countdown star Rachel Riley breaks silence amid rift rumours with Anne Robinson

Rachel Riley has broken her silence amid rumours of a feud with fellow Countdown star Anne Robinson.

The presenter and mum-of-two, 35, responded to the rumours and called new host Anne “matter of fact”.

What did Rachel Riley say about her reported feud with Anne Robinson?

Rumours have circulated that long-standing stars of the show Rachel and Susie Dent aren’t seeing eye to eye with Anne.

And now Rachel has commented on the situation.

Speaking to OK! Magazine Rachel said: “[Anne] found her feet very quickly and soon made the show her own, she’s comfortable bantering with the contestants. She asks them a lot of questions and we get to hear from them a lot more.

“I don’t think anyone would describe Anne as cuddly. She’s very matter of fact.

“To be honest though, due to the pandemic we haven’t been able to socialise like we normally would.”

Why do rumours suggest there’s a rift between the two?

It was claimed last week that tensions between the pair were so bad, Rachel allegedly threatened to walk away from the show.

The claims also included Anne asking for Rachel’s microphone to be turned off because Anne found Rachel chatting to contestants “hugely distracting”.

A source told The Sun newspaper: She felt she couldn’t do her job properly, or bond with the contestants to help them to relax, before the cameras started rolling.”

It was also claimed that Rachel only found out days later.

Why did Rachel and Anne originally not see eye to eye?

The original report by the Daily Mail claimed that a ‘young-old’ divide had eopned up between Rachel and Susie, and 77-year-old Anne.

The former Weakest Link host joined the iconic Channel 4 quiz in the summer.

She took over from Nick Hewer who had been in the host’s chair for a decade.