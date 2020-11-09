Countdown host Nick Hewer has been replaced on the game show because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The show’s long-time presenter revealed today (Monday, November 9) that Colin Murray would be hosting the Channel 4 show for the rest of the recordings made during the pandemic.

Nick Hewer revealed that Countdown will soon have a new host (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Nick Hewer say about his job on Countdown?

Announcing the news on Twitter, Nick told fans that he would still be on screens for the next couple of weeks.

But unfortunately, as he is having to shield because of the lockdown, he has had to temporarily step away from his role on the programme.

Good luck to Colin Murray, popular dictionary corner guest and Countdown fanatic, who takes over from me.

Nick also praised the “amazing military-style safety protocols” that bosses have put in place.

Nick Hewer has hosted Countdown since 2012 (Credit: Channel 4)

He wrote on Twitter: “Good luck to Colin Murray, popular dictionary corner guest and Countdown fanatic, who takes over from me as host today and for the rest of Covid Lockdown recordings (although I’ll still be on your screens for a week or two) as this 76-year-old shields at home – in spite of the amazing military-style safety protocols put in place by ITV Studios and Channel 4.”

Nick continued: “Between you and me, I’d have confidently carried on, but the family has handcuffed me to a radiator, saying, ‘You’re not going anywhere’. So have fun Colin and keep my chair warm for me.”

In the replies, Nick’s followers told him to stay safe and said they look forward to seeing Colin hold the fort in his absence.

Nick said Countdown’s Colin Murray will take over for the time being (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Countdown fans react to the news?

One said: “Your family are doing the right thing. You are a good man I understand, and even those of us who have not met you will applaud your family.”

Another wrote: “The main priority is you stay safe and well Nick, it’s fantastic that @C4Countdown is COVID-19 secure, but you need to do what’s best for you and your family. Stay safe and well and can’t wait to have you back in the boss’ chair! PS, good luck @ColinMurray.”

A third tweeted: “Looking forward to seeing how Colin gets on. I’m sure he’ll be great Hope you can get back to the studio soon.”

Someone else told the Countdown presenter: “Take care, I hope you’ll be released soon.”

Nick Hewer has been the host of Countdown since 2012, when he took over the job from Jeff Stelling. Jeff was previously the host for two years.

