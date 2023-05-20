Stephen Mulhern grins
Stephen Mulhern new co-host of Saturday Night Takeaway alongside CITV presenter pal?

The perfect partnership?

By Robert Leigh

Stephen Mulhern could be a new co-host of Saturday Night Takeaway alongside a close showbiz friend, a report claims.

The Daily Star reckons telly fave Stephen might be in the running to take the reins from Ant and Dec after it was announced they will be taking a break from the ITV series.

Furthermore, should the 46-year-old get the high profile weekend light entertainment presenting gig, the tabloid also links Stephen with teaming up with a former colleague once again.

Stephen Mulhern opens his arms

Fans of Stephen Mulhern would no doubt love to see him front Takeaway (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Could Stephen Mulhern reunite with ex presenting partner?

Amid speculation from the tabloid, a source indicates the time could be right to reform Stephen’s CITV partnership with Danielle Nicholls.

Stephen and Danielle fronted ITV’s programming for kids between 1998 and 2002. Twenty years on, she has a slot on the air with Talk TV. And Stephen – star of In For A Penny – has become one of ITV’s most beloved onscreen personalities.

Danielle Nicholls currently co-hosts a show on Talk TV

Danielle Nicholls currently co-hosts a show on Talk TV (Credit: YouTube)

The insider reportedly claimed: “It’s understood that Danielle and Stephen have remained close friends for many years. He is Godparent to two of Danielle’s children.

“It’s also known that Danielle has recently been in ‘conversations’ with some high up executives at ITV.”

ITV have wanted to put them back together.

The anonymous source apparently went on: “ITV have wanted to put them back together, but they just said it was a case of ‘right job, right place, right time.'”

Stephen Mulhern and Danielle Nicholls presenting CITV in 1998

Stephen Mulhern and Danielle Nicholls presenting CITV in 1998 (Credit: YouTube)

Danielle is ‘manifesting’ reunion

Over on her Twitter account on Saturday (May 20) morning, Danielle indicated she would be keen on getting the gang back together.

She shared audio from a recent radio interview in which she said she was “manifesting” a reunion.

Additionally, Danielle admitted she texted her former co-star a text to ask about their “screen test”.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old hashtagged her tweet: “#bringbackstephenanddanielle.”

ED! has approached a representative for Stephen Mulhern for comment.

Read more: Favourite to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice ‘revealed’ as TV role ‘slipping away from him’

YouTube video player

