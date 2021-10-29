Corrie’s Simon Gregson pokes fun at his current weight as he plans diet overhaul

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson admitted to a struggle with his weight on today’s episode of Loose Women (October 29).

Soap legend Simon, 47, plays Steve McDonald and with rumours of an upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity, he also said that he might consider going vegan.

All in the name of losing weight.

What did Simon Gregson say on Loose Women today?

In today’s instalment of the ITV lunchtime show, hosts Kaye Adams, Jane Moore, Frankie Bridge and Linda Robson all donned Halloween costumes.

And they welcomed in Simon, who also joined in with the fun – he dressed as a member of the Addams Family.

Kaye asked him about the rumours swirling around a possible I’m A Celebrity appearance.

And, although Simon denied all knowledge, he did speak about his former co-star Beverley Callard and her stint on the show last year.

What did Simon Gregson say about his weight?

Kaye asked: “If you were ever to go into I’m A Celebrity, how do you think you’d get on?

“Bev Callard… it turned her vegan for goodness sake.”

“Well this is it,” Simon replied. “I’m thinking about doing it myself. For all the health reasons I should be thinking about.”

He then opened up about his weight: “The size of me at the moment… I actually do look like Uncle Festa from the waist down.”

Is Simon Gregson really going to be I’m A Celebrity?

Although Simon Gregson denied any knowledge of taking part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, experts have tipped him to appear.

Fellow soap star Adam Woodyat is also tipped to appear.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “To have both Simon and Adam on the series is a real coup. Bosses think they’ll provide some real comedy moments together.

“Bosses know Corrie fans will get right behind him.