Corrie star Sally Dynevor has sent a heartfelt message to her daughter, Phoebe, on her 26th birthday.

Sally, 57, took to social media to send the message to the Bridgerton actress.

What did Sally Dynevor say about her daughter Phoebe?

Sally shared a loving image of mother and daughter on social media platform Instagram.

The black-and-white family snap showed Sally in sunglasses giving Pheobe a big-old hug.

For her part, Phoebe hugged right back and the image captured the two’s obvious closeness.

Sally captioned the image: “Happy Birthday Phoebe.

“Love you so much xxx @phoebedynevor.”

How did fans react to Sally’s message?

A host of Sally’s Corrie pals soon responded to the image.

Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the soap, wrote: “Love that picture Sal Happy Birthday Phoebe,” followed by birthday cake and presents emojis.

Former Corrie star Charlie Condou said: “Gorgeous.”

Another fan commented: “Happy birthday Pheobe. Hope you all have a lovely day celebrating in the sun.”

A second said: “Happy Birthday Phoebe girl.

“Wishing you health, happiness, success and prosperity.”

Will Phoebe be back in Bridgerton?

Phoebe is set to be busy in the next few years.

Bridgerton – Netflix’s period drama hit – has been recommissioned for not only a third series, but also a fourth.

The news comes soon after it was confirmed that a second series is on its way.

In the global sensation, Phoebe plays Daphne Bridgerton, one of eight siblings who finds herself caught up in a world of Georgian wealth, lust and betrayal.

Over the course of eight episodes, Daphne entered into a will-they-won’t-they relationship with Simon Bassett, Duke Of Hastings.