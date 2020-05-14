Grim coronavirus vaccine 'reality check' given on Good Morning Britain

The grim reality of a coronavirus vaccine was discussed on Good Morning Britain today (May 14).

With some suggesting normality won't return until a cure is found, Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones made comparisons between the COVID-19 and the Spanish flu in 1918.

GMB debated the likelihood of a coronavirus vaccine (Credit: ITV)

Spanish flu vaccine never found

A vaccine has never been found for the Spanish flu.

This is despite the pandemic starting more than a century ago.

"We didn't get vaccination for the Spanish flu," Dr Hilary revealed. "That wasn't a coronavirus of course.

"It took us 18 years with SARS – which is a coronavirus.

"The only virus we've ever eradicated is small pox."

Experts estimate that around one-third of the global population was in fact with the Spanish flu.

Some 50 million people died after contracting the virus.

Dr Hilary Jones gave viewers a grim reality check (Credit: ITV)

Coronavirus could be worse

However, Dr Hilary admitted that the coronavirus pandemic could potentially be more fatal.

"In some ways, it's worse because of international air travel and the fact that people can move around much more rapidly than they could 100 years ago," he said.

"So that could be potentially much worse."

He added: "We didn't have a vaccine then and we don't have a vaccine now.

"That's another similarity but we do have stronger immune systems now."

Piers then added that a successful vaccine has never been found for any coronavirus, noting it was a big "reality check".

Piers Morgan described the facts as a big 'reality check' (Credit: ITV)

Warning from WHO

The World Health Organisation director Michael Ryan warned this week that coronavirus "may never go away".

Latest figures show that the total number of confirmed cases in the UK is 229,705.

As of this morning, 33,186 people have died from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that£20million of funding had been pledged to finding a vaccine at Oxford University.

Boris speaks out

He added that a further £22.5 million is funding trials of a different prototype at Imperial College London.

Speaking at Downing Street, Boris Johnson also hinted that finding a cure won't be easy.

He said: "The UK is at the forefront of concerting international activity to try to deliver a vaccine.

"If you ask me am I absolutely certain that we won't be living with this for a long time to come, I can't say that."

