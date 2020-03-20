Martin Lewis updates viewers on his condition after coughing fit on live TV amid coronavirus panic

Money expert Martin Lewis was left red-faced after he awkwardly began coughing live on air on Thursday (March 19) while telling viewers not to panic about the coronavirus outbreak.

The TV star was answering concerned viewer questions about the pandemic on The Martin Lewis Money Show when he realised he was unable to hold in his cough any longer.

The presenter's unfortunately timed cough made his co-star, Angelica Bell, giggle (Credit: ITV)

As investment expert Chris Justham shared some financial advice, Martin could be heard having a coughing fit in the background.

When the camera cut back to him, an embarrassed Martin spluttered: "It's so funny. I need to cough on air. It would be less embarrassing to fart I tell you."

His co-host Angelica Bell told him to get a drink so viewers wouldn't worry about the state of his health.

However, that didn't stop some of those watching at home taking to social media to share their concerns.

Martin had to reach for a glass of water (Credit: ITV)

One viewer tweeted: "Martin Lewis just done six coughs in 30 seconds... he's got #coronavirus!"

While a second wrote: "Please stay safe! We need you now more than ever!"

The ITV star took to Twitter on Friday morning to share an update on his condition and reveal that he's been monitoring himself for symptoms.

To the many who've asked about my little cough on air last night. I've been up since 7:30 not coughed once, no temperature, and feel fine. Though I am going to be off social media and just take my pace down today - to get some headspace - until Chancellor's announcement. https://t.co/dnsKcQGJd6 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 20, 2020

"To the many who've asked about my little cough on air last night. I've been up since 7:30 not coughed once, no temperature, and feel fine," he said.

"Though I am going to be off social media and just take my pace down today - to get some headspace - until Chancellor's announcement."

The Good Morning Britain money expert and all-round nice guy revealed this week that he would be donating £1million to charity for poverty-relief during coronavirus.

Martin is doing what he can to help (Credit: ITV)

Martin revealed on his website and on Twitter that he has released the money from his own personal charity fund and is giving people and small organisations the opportunity to apply for anything between £5,000 and £20,000.

If you would like more information you can go through on this link or to apply click here.

