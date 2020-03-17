The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Coronavirus: Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan urged to self-isolate after contact with Susanna Reid

Fellow GMB presenter in quarantine for 14 days

By Richard Bell
Updated:
TV's Piers Morgan is being urged to self-isolate after his Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid revealed she has gone into quarantine because of the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (Tuesday, March 17), business magnate and The Apprentice star Alan Sugar tweeted to his followers that it could be a good idea for the daytime TV star to lock himself away, since he's been presenting GMB with Susanna.

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cast doubt over This Morning

Lord Sugar wrote: "If @susannareid100 may have corona passed on from her son, does it not follow that as she has been in contact with @piersmorgan, he should be in isolation also?"

A number of fans of Lord Sugar, who often exchanges light-hearted jibes with Piers on Twitter, joked that the controversial presenter should perhaps consider isolating himself permanently - or even "on the moon".

Yes, Piers should be self-isolating.

One said: "Yes please. For life, preferably."

Another wrote: "Yes and it is vital he has his phone taken off him in the process."

Someone else quipped: "Yes. Preferably on the moon."

But one concerned fan said, more seriously: "All jokes aside, yes, Piers should be self-isolating."

"He should definitely self section," said another.

"They are not doing contact tracing but yes it should follow," another fan pointed out.

Susanna Reid revealed last night (Monday, March 16) that while she is not sick herself, she has nevertheless taken the decision - based on advice from the Government - to self-isolate as a member of her immediate family had shown symptoms.

The presenter, 49, confirmed on Twitter that she plans to stay at home to ensure she doesn't spread the deadly flu-like bug.

She wrote for her followers: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone."

Read more: German Big Brother slammed for breaking coronavirus news to housemates in live broadcast

Susanna's self-isolation means she won't be appearing on Good Morning Britain for at least two weeks.

Piers responded to the news by quoting her tweet and adding his own crying emoji.

Earlier today, Susanna was replaced on Good Morning Britain by her co-host, Charlotte Hawkins, who will be filling in for her for the next fortnight.

