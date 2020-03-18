Coronavirus crisis: Matt Baker hosts The One Show from home as he self-isolates

Matt Baker joined the millions of Brits working from home yesterday (March 17) as he presented The One Show live from his sofa with the company of his dog Bob.

The presenter is taking precautions amid the coronavirus crisis and self-isolating with the rest of his family as one of them has a cough.

Matt Baker presented The One Show from his sofa at home (Credit: BBC)

The government recommend whole households self-isolate for 14 days if just one member becomes ill or has any of the symptoms.

Back in the studio, co-host Alex Jones gestured to the empty spot on the sofa next to her as she explained where Matt was.

She told viewers: "The sofa is empty. No Matt Baker. Like so many of you today he's working from home."

She then cut to a live video link of Matt sat at home on his sofa with Bob the dog.

Alex Jones didn't have Matt next to her on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Matt explained: "There's four of us here in this household and this afternoon, one of us has a cough so we're following the Prime Minister's guidelines."

Alex and Matt then proceeded to present the show together as 'normal', much to the delight of viewers.

One wrote on Twitter: "Matt Baker presenting #TheOneShow from his sofa with a dog on his lap is the loveliest portent of societal apocalypse we could have hoped for."

Matt Baker is self-isolating at home (Credit: BBC)

Another added: "#TheOneShow with Matt Baker presenting from home with no studio audience is apocalyptic telly."

"The best part of Matt Baker presenting @BBCTheOneShow from home is how desperately Bob the dog is trying to lick any part of him!" another said.

The One Show will be back tonight with Matt continuing to host the programme from home.

The latest government advice is to maintain social distance, avoid pubs, restaurants, cinemas and other venues with crowds, and to self-isolate for 14 days if you or a household member has any of the coronavirus symptoms.

They also advise against non-essential travel around the UK or abroad.

That's it from us tonight. @missalexjones and Matt (from home!) will be back tomorrow with @mrchrisaddison. Take care everybody.#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/LlWTBaQA0k — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 17, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 71, with another death in both Scotland and Wales confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, March 17).

Meanwhile, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has issued a warning that 55,000 Brits could have the virus – if the death rate is one fatality per 1,000 cases.

He said: "It is still horrible, it is still an enormous amount of deaths. I don’t think any of us has seen anything like this. This is the first not just in a generation, but in 100 years."

