Coronavirus crisis: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby change This Morning set to lift spirits

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a change to the This Morning set today (March 18) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hosts revealed they changed their on-set false windows, which usually show what the actual weather is like outside - to make it looked like summer.

Phil told viewers they made the change in a bid to lift everyone's spirits amid the crisis.

The hosts changed the windows to summer (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: "When we had our offices down at South Bank, the view was a real view. But these are screens now.

"Therefore, we have control over the screens and we have seasons as we recorded all the seasons when we were there.

So let's turn all that into summer... and there it is!

"I've just asked the team... it's sort of winter time out there but from now and this day forward, every day outside that window until we come through this will be summer.

The screens appeared brighter and showed more greenery outside.

Holly said: "Instantly, doesn't that make you feel better somehow? Just that bit of greenery feels quite nice.

"If you're self-isolating and you're in a flat and you haven't got access to an open space, use our windows!"

Elsewhere in the show, Phil hinted the show may no longer air amid the crisis.

During a chat with Anneka Rice and Matthew Wright, Phil discussed the BBC shutting down six shows - including Holby City, Doctors and Casualty - amid the outbreak.

Phil said: "It's bound to happen. We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth."

Phil hinted the show may no longer air (Credit: ITV)

ITV recently told us: "Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our people and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our business.

"We are in a developing and dynamic situation so we’re complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure we keep everyone as safe and secure as possible."

