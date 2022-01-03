Coronation Street star Paddy Wallace shares stunning wedding photo after marrying partner

Coronation Street star Paddy Wallace has tied the knot with fiancée Rachel Atkins.

Paddy is best known for playing the role of Jude Appleton from 2016-2019 on the long-running ITV soap.

The ITV star marked the occasion by posting numerous pictures from his big day and wishing his followers a happy festive season.

He captioned the heartwarming post: “Merry Christmas from The Wallaces! What a year!”

“Congratulations, you both look so beautiful,” said one follower.

Another replied: “Gorgeous! Merry Christmas and congratulations to the pair of you!”

A third added: “Congratulations Paddy! Hope it was a beautiful day!”

Paddy’s former Corrie co-star Victoria Ekanoye also commented, saying: “Paddy, I’m so happy for you guys.”

She added: “@msrachelatkins (Wallace) you look absolutely stunning and you’re a beautiful family. Congratulations and enjoy every moment together.”

The newlyweds have been together since 2016 and share a two-year-old daughter.

Paddy isn’t just known for his role on Corrie.

The actor has also starred in the likes of Hollyoaks, Doctors and Game of Thrones.

His Corrie character arrived on Christmas Day 2016 when he showed up in Weatherfield looking for his mum.

Paddy Wallace left Corrie in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Mary had given birth to Jude after being groomed and raped by a minister at her local church.

However, she left the baby at St Jude’s church which is how her baby son got his name.

His character then ended up making a dramatic exit in 2019.

Jude turned violent when Mary finally exposed his lies and he left the Cobbles for good, fleeing to the train station with his son, George.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm on ITV.

