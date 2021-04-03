Coronation Street star Melanie Hill has revealed that she’s quit Facebook.

The actress, who plays Cathy Matthews on the ITV soap, says unlike her character, she is not fond of drama.

Melanie has revealed that she’s forced herself to delete Facebook from her life.

The ITV star says that she suffers from insomnia.

Melanie Hill said she has deleted Facebook (Credit: ITV)

She confessed that waking up late at night and looking at comments and posts on Facebook felt bad for her health.

As a result, she deleted the platform.

However, at first she was concerned about missing out.

She told The Mirror: “Facebook wasn’t making me happy, so I got rid of it six months ago. I’m a terrible insomniac and I’d wake in the middle of the night and pick up the phone.”

She added: “For two weeks afterwards I felt terrified I was going to miss out on everything.

“But then I felt like a weight off my shoulders. I’m glad I did it!”

She also said she still uses Twitter and Instagram, both only occasionally as social media can be “toxic”. She’s trying not to go on “too much”.

The actress has opened up about her fears about getting older (Credit: ITV)

Melanie confesses fears about getting older

Melanie shares two children – Molly, 29, and Lorna, 33, with her ex-husband Sean Bean.

She’s due to turn 60 next year, and recently moved out of London.

She said she made the decision to ditch the Capital after the crowds became too much for her to handle.

Sharing about how getting older has impacted her, Melanie recently said she’s become scared of “everything”.

She said: “I’m terrified of everything and I hate it. I do meditation and I walk; I’m continually trying to calm myself down. I don’t know what it is. It’s only happened as I’ve got older.”

The actress also went on to reveal that she’s found coping with the impact of the recent national lockdowns tough.

She’s been unable to see her children or grandchildren since March, and says it’s “heartbreaking”.

