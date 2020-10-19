Coronation Street star Andy Whyment took to Instagram on Monday (October 19) to welcome a new addition to his growing family.

The ITV actor, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the soap, showed off his beautiful new puppy in an adorable post on his official page.

Grinning from ear-to-ear in one of the snaps, Andy revealed that he had already picked out a name for his newly adopted little one.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the family ROLO ❤️❤️❤️ xx A post shared by Andy Whyment (@andywhy36) on Oct 19, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

What did Coronation Street star Andy Whyment announce on Instagram?

“Welcome to the family ROLO,” he gushed.

Fans of the Corrie star rushed to share their congratulations underneath the post.

One wrote: “He’s so adorable!”

A second said: “He looks lovely!”

While a third added: “Love him. You’re a lucky man!”

Andy Whyment already has his hands full with two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Andy Whyment have any children?

The beloved Corrie actor already has his hands full at home with his son Tom, 12, and daughter Holly, 10.

While the family seem happy with their new dog, it doesn’t appear that any more new arrivals are on the horizon.

In a recent interview Andy confirmed that he and his wife, Nichola, are smitten with the two kids they already have.

“There’s no chance of having anymore kids as I had the snip a few years ago,” he told OK! magazine.

“We said we wanted two kids and we have been really fortunate to have a boy and a girl.”

Andy revealed his excitement at the changes for the new I’m A Celeb series (Credit: ITV)

What does Andy Whyment think of the new I’m A Celebrity format?

Last year, Andy took a break from Corrie to compete on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

The beloved star ended up coming in second after former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

However, for the first time in 18 years, the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity will not be taking place in the Australian jungle.

Because of COVID-19, the series will now be filmed in the UK, more precisely at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

When Andy recently shared a picture from the show’s wrap party last year he shared his thoughts over the upcoming series.

He said: “The wrap party in Australia, it’s mad to think the show is going to be done in the UK this year due to COVID but I’m really excited to watch it as I’m sure you all know how much of a massive fan I am of the show.

“It’s certainly going to be different but it’ll still be amazing as it always is, I’m sure.”

