Cooking With The Stars on ITV: Who is DJ Naughty Boy and what was his beef with Zayn Malik?

British producer and DJ Naughty Boy is ditching music to try his hand at being a chef on the ITV series Cooking With The Stars.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars features eight celebrities mentored by professional chefs.

The celebs will be trained up to become restaurant-level chefs themselves across a series of cooking battles.

But who is Naughty Boy, and why is his name so familiar?

Cooking With The Stars on ITV: Who is DJ Naughty Boy?

Naughty Boy’s real name is Shahid Khan. He is 36 years old and was born in Watford.

He is a producer, musician and rapper.

The star owes his career to an appearance on Channel 4 series Deal or No Deal. On the show, he won £40,000. He used the money to set up a recording studio in his parent’s garden shed.

After perfecting his sound, he managed to bag himself a contract with Sony.

His biggest hit arrived in 2013 when he collaborated with Sam Smith on #1 single La La La.

He also collaborated with Beyonce on Runnin’ (Lose It All) in 2015 and is known for his work with British pop star Emeli Sandé.

Last year, he was rumoured to be a contestant on I’m A Celebrity.

However, according to reports, he dropped out last minute.

Meanwhile, Naughty Boy experienced personal heartbreak in 2019 when his mother was diagnosed with dementia.

He told Sky News last year: “My biggest struggle during lockdown was living with my mum who has dementia.

“As a family, dementia can seem like a lonely experience… you don’t think anyone will understand. It does affect your mental health.

“I thought… mum’s not remembered me. I got scared,” he added.

Why did he fall out with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik?

Naughty Boy and Zayn Malik were secretly working on solo material in 2015.

The same year, Zayn revealed he would be leaving One Direction.

Following the announcement, Naughty Boy shared a picture of them both working in the studio.

He captioned the snap: “Replace this”.

Louis then tweeted: “Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha! Some people still do HA!”

Later the same year, Naughty Boy fell out with Zayn.

In a series of tweets, the singer hurled a number of insults at the producer.

He said: “You fat joke stop pretending we’re friends no one knows you.”

“Someone learned how to upload a video… maybe now he should learn how to use logic ha you ain’t [nothing] but a faker.”

