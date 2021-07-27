Cooking With Paris: Who’s joining Paris Hilton on her new Netflix show?

Paris Hilton is turning hostess with the mostest for new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.

From finding the ingredients in the supermarket through to the actual making of each dish, Paris aims to make everything perfect.

What can we say? The star knows how to throw a dinner party – even if she doesn’t know how to work a blender.

Naturally, she’s going to have some celebrity friends come along with her to help her out. And the line-up? It’s pretty hot.

Who’s joining Paris Hilton on her show?

Paris Hilton will bring on board a number of sous chefs to help her with her cooking.

The guests are:

Kim Kardashian

Saweetie

Nikki Glaser

Demi Lovato

Lele Pons

Nicky Hilton

Kathy Hilton

While creating each meal, the group will chat about life and love (with a fair bit of gossip on the side).

When is Cooking With Paris released?

Cooking With Paris will air in full on August 4th on Netflix.

The series comprises of six half-hour episodes.

It is not currently not known if there will be a season two.

