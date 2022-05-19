Conversations With Friends IS as loved as Normal People and these tweets prove it

BBC Three’s Conversations With Friends is blowing viewers away.

The series is another adaptation of a novel by Sally Rooney which stars Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

And it’s proving as popular as Normal People. Twitter is bursting with love for it.

Viewers are convinced that Conversations With Friends is just as good as Normal People (Credit: BBC Three)

Conversations With Friends is ‘just as good’ as Normal people

Following Sally Rooney’s huge success with the adaptation of Normal People, fans were sceptical as to whether Conversations With Friends could follow in its footsteps.

However, after the BBC Three adaptation first aired on Sunday, many fans have jumped to Twitter to say that it’s just as big a hit!

Idc what anyone says, Sally Rooney is a brilliant writer and her on screen adaptations are phenomenal. Conversations with Friends was just as good as Normal People and nothing can change my mind. #ConversationswithFriends pic.twitter.com/9nA6ENqq5a — Chris Montes (@chrismont3s) May 16, 2022

The Sally cinematic rooneyverse is so comforting. Even when heavy topics are shown. Not very plot-heavy, just good cinematography and realistic characters facing their lives that is depicted with a casual intimacy that is very ‘slice-of-life’. #ConversationswithFriends pic.twitter.com/5eYRL8Cu2C — mary (@mjewrites) May 16, 2022

Joe Alwyn’s portrayal of Nick is just how fans imagined (Credit: BBC Three)

Fans think that the series is just like the book

Fans say the Sally Rooney adaptation is just how they pictured it when reading the book.

It’s crazy how in both Sally Rooney series adaptations, *everything* is exactly how i pictured it while reading the books. The dedicated attention to detail is insane. #ConversationsWithFriends pic.twitter.com/nG1ExTdFpF — bethany (@fiImgal) May 15, 2022

Viewers are also praising Joe Alwyn’s performance as they claim his portrayal of Nick is just like the books.

Nick is supposed to be awkward and stiff and uncomfortable. Joe has actually done an incredible job portraying such a difficult character to perfect #ConversationswithFriends. — monica (taylor’s version) 🤍 (@monilovestaylor) May 16, 2022

Joe is playing Nick how he was written in the book – Nick was written as awkward, stiff and without a personality and Joe is doing well at portraying that on screen. No point comparing him to Paul Mescal – different characters! #ConversationswithFriends — Aneesah Rashid (@RashidAneesah) May 15, 2022

The chemistry between Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn on Conversations with Friends is ‘honest and raw’ (Credit: BBC Three)

Fans are blown away by the ‘honest and raw’ chemistry

While many critics claim the new adaptation of Conversations With Friends is ‘awkward’, viewers on Twitter believe that the chemistry between Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn is ‘honest and raw’.

Everyone saying #ConversationswithFriends is too slow or lacking in dialogue or action… it’s a love story between 2 awkward people, what do you expect? Also, who has profound and groundbreaking conversations every minute of their lives? Sometimes there is silence. That’s real. — Ananya Desai (@reculsivewriter) May 16, 2022

People saying there’s no chemistry in #ConversationswithFriends – there’s HEAPS. It’s just that we’re used to seeing two confident people hit it off in shows – it’s refreshing to see two awkward people bond instead. — Amy 👩‍🚀 (@bluemonkeyape) May 15, 2022

What a terrific cast. The portrayal of introverted awkwardness by Joe Alywn and Alison Oliver. The portrayal of extroverted confidence by Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane is so real and uncomfortable and engaging. #ConversationswithFriends — Father Spodo Komodo (@ChareeOkee) May 15, 2022

One fan even claimed that Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn’s chemistry gave them ‘chills’.

5 episodes in and #ConversationsWithFriends it’s one of the most beautifully filmed things I’ve seen in years. The cinematography is so wonderful and the acting too! The chemistry the feelings. Chills. pic.twitter.com/XH6Yeq68cP — Auro⚡ (@ahodeparfum) May 15, 2022

Fans claim that Conversations with Friends is ‘brilliant’ (Credit: BBC Three)

BBC Three’s Conversations With Friends is a ‘must-watch’

Viewers also believe that the highly anticipated adaptation of Conversations With Friends is a ‘must watch’

Some even claimed they couldn’t look away!

Just finished binge watching all 12 episodes . Absolutely amazing #ConversationsWithFriends couldn’t not complete the whole thing . Amazing cast . Amazing acting. Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver phenomenal. Just brilliant. .It is a MUST watch everyone . Loved it ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — sarah (@Sessy1971) May 16, 2022

The first two episodes of #ConversationswithFriends were very, very good and promising. But @josalw and Alison Oliver’s awkward, minimum-eye-contact flirting was honestly one of the most powerful things I’ve seen on screen for a while. Brilliant performances. — Eliot Wilson (@EliotWilson2) May 16, 2022

The complicated emotions in #ConversationswithFriends in every shot… you can not look away — Addie Christianson (@addietweets1) May 15, 2022

