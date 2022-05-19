Alison Oliver smiling on Conversations with Friends
TV

Conversations With Friends IS as loved as Normal People and these tweets prove it

Yes, we are crying

By Aaliyah Ashfield

BBC Three’s Conversations With Friends is blowing viewers away.

The series is another adaptation of a novel by Sally Rooney which stars Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

And it’s proving as popular as Normal People. Twitter is bursting with love for it.

Alison Oliver frowning on Conversations with Friends
Viewers are convinced that Conversations With Friends is just as good as Normal People (Credit: BBC Three)

Conversations With Friends is ‘just as good’ as Normal people

Following Sally Rooney’s huge success with the adaptation of Normal People, fans were sceptical as to whether Conversations With Friends could follow in its footsteps.

However, after the BBC Three adaptation first aired on Sunday, many fans have jumped to Twitter to say that it’s just as big a hit!

Joe Alwyn frowning on Conversations with Friends
Joe Alwyn’s portrayal of Nick is just how fans imagined (Credit: BBC Three)

Fans think that the series is just like the book

Fans say the Sally Rooney adaptation is just how they pictured it when reading the book.

Viewers are also praising Joe Alwyn’s performance as they claim his portrayal of Nick is just like the books.

Alison Oliver smiling on Conversations with Friends
The chemistry between Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn on Conversations with Friends is ‘honest and raw’ (Credit: BBC Three)

Fans are blown away by the ‘honest and raw’ chemistry

While many critics claim the new adaptation of Conversations With Friends is ‘awkward’, viewers on Twitter believe that the chemistry between Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn is ‘honest and raw’.

One fan even claimed that Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn’s chemistry gave them ‘chills’.

Alison Oliver smiling on Conversations with Friends
Fans claim that Conversations with Friends is ‘brilliant’ (Credit: BBC Three)

BBC Three’s Conversations With Friends is a ‘must-watch’

Viewers also believe that the highly anticipated adaptation of Conversations With Friends is a ‘must watch’

Some even claimed they couldn’t look away!

