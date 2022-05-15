Conversations With Friends cast: Who are they dating in real life?

Conversation With Friends is the sizzling HOT new drama on BBC Three about love, romance and betrayal – and the real love lives of the cast are just as fascinating.

Do you know which of the cast members is dating one of the richest women in music?

And which actress counts controversial actor Shia LaBeouf as an ex?

Boy, would we pay good money to watch a fly-on-the TV series of THOSE living rooms!

Here’s everything you need to know about the real love lives of the Conversations With Friends cast.

Joe Alwyn and girlfriend Taylor Swift live together in New York (Credit: Splash)

Conversation With Friends real love lives: Who is Joe Alwyn dating?

Kent-born actor Joe Alwyn, 31, is dating superstar singer Taylor Swift in real life.

The pair have been dating for six years, ever since September 2016.

Taylor admits that she “stalked Joe on the internet” after meeting him at the 2016 Met Gala.

However, notoriously private Joe Alwyn rarely talks about his relationship with 32-year-old Taylor.

In April 2022, when Elle questioned Alwyn about his reluctance to talk about Taylor, he said: “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private…

“It’s more a response to something else.

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive…

“The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give it – something will be taken.”

With regards to filming the intimate scenes in Conversations With Friends, Joe did reveal that Taylor didn’t have an issue with it.

He explained that she was more than prepared for the scenes because she is a huge fan of the book.

He told Extra: “I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it.

“She couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

Joe co-wrote some of Taylor’s songs on her 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Joe pops up onscreen a few times in Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift engaged?

Joe Alwyn recently refused to comment on reports that he and Taylor are engaged.

Commenting on rumours about an alleged engagement with Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn recently told The Wall Street Journal it was none of their business!

He said: “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

We do know that the pair live together in New York.

Conversations With Friends real love lives: Jemima Kirke is dating Alex Cameron (Credit: Splash)

Conversation With Friends real love lives: Is Jemima Kirke still married?

Jemima Kirke, 37, is currently dating Australian musican Alex Cameron, 31.

They’ve been together since 2017.

Reports say they married in a secret ceremony in November 2020, but these are unconfirmed.

We do know that Jemima and Alex live together in New York with her two children.

They collaborate on his music and you could say that Jemima acts as Alex’s muse.

Previously, British-born Jemima was married to lawyer Michael Mosberg.

​They married in 2009 and reportedly separated in the summer of 2016.

The pair officially announced their divorce in 2017.

Jemima shares two children – 12-year-old Rafaella and 10-year-old Memphis – with her ex-husband.

Sasha Lane and Shia LaBeouf dated in 2015 (Credit: Splash)

Who is Sasha Lane dating? Is she gay?

Sasha Lane dated controversial actor Shia LaBeouf in 2015.

The pair were seen holding hands together after they had met filming American Honey.

She played the lead role of Star, while Shia played the character of Jake.

Sasha, 26, reportedly “fell in love and moved in with” Shia, 35, after they became close on set.

Her relationship with the actor came hot on the heels of a public spat with then girlfriend Mia Goth.

However the affair between Shia and Sasha was short-lived, as he ultimately went back to his former girlfriend Mia, who he eventually married.

This was, of course, before FKA Twigs accused Shia of gaslighting, sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Texas-born Sasha has not been publicly linked with anyone since, but she does appear to have confirmed she has a partner.

In 2015, she came out as bisexual.

Later, in 2018, she came out as lesbian.

In 2020, she gave birth to a daughter, who she lives with in Los Angeles.

She has not spoken publicly about the identity of her daughter’s father.

When ASOS Magazine asked her what she looks for romantically, she said: “I know I have found this person, but I don’t necessarily want to say who.”

Alison Oliver’s character Frances embarks on a passionate affair in Conversations With Friends (Credit: BBC)

Does Alison Oliver have a boyfriend?

In Conversations With Friends, Alison Oliver‘s character Frances falls deeply in lust/love with married man Nick.

The pair embark on a passionate affair, which threatens to break her heart – if not his.

In actuality, Alison’s real love life is much less complicated thankfully.

In real life, Alison is dating actor Éanna Hardwicke, according to US Weekly.

And there’s a Sally Rooney connection which will please fans…

Irish Éanna appeared in Normal People as Rob, a close friend of Paul’s character Connell.

Tragically the character takes his own life.

Conversations With Friends starts on BBC3 at 10pm on Sunday May 15 2022. The entire boxset is available on BBC iPlayer from this date.

