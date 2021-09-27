Controlling Britney Spears: what makes this documentary different from the others?

The latest Britney Spears documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, contains some shocking allegations.

The revealing new film on Sky includes some horrifying allegations that give an insight into the tragic ordeal the pop star has been reportedly enduring for over a decade.

In 2008, a legal conservatorship gave Britney’s dad, Jamie, control of his daughter’s finances, medical treatment and more.

However, the star is now in the process of scrambling to get her life back. But just what makes this documentary different from the others? Well, buckle up!

Here’s everything new we learn in Controlling Britney Spears.

Britney Spears is the subject of another new shocking doc (Credit: Splashnews)

Controlling Britney Spears doc: Shocking new allegations

One of the most upsetting accusations made is that Britney’s father and her team bugged her phone.

Alex Vlasov, a former employee of the security firm Black Box who worked with the singer for nine years, made the claim.

He alleges that conservators bugged her phone and home and monitored her usage on the device in real-time.

Audio listening devices were also placed in her bedroom.

“It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison,” he said.

Read more: What is a conservatorship and why is Britney under one?

It is unknown if the court that is overseeing the singer’s conservatorship was aware of the surveillance.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart said if the allegations were true, it represents a “shameful violation” of Britney’s rights.

“Any unauthorised intercepting or monitoring of Britney’s communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — would represent a shameful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties.

“Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony.

“These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated,” he added.

Earlier this year, Britney spoke publicly and credited the #FreeBritney movement with helping her on her journey towards freedom.

Among the other claims in the doc are that Britney’s father was nervous about the growing movement.

It is claimed he sent spies to join the rallies and get information on fans taking part.

Britney wants out of the conservatorship (Credit: Splashnews)

Boyfriend ban

It’s been claimed that Britney’s potential suitors are followed by private investigators.

They are reportedly banned from seeing Britney until her father deems their behaviour “acceptable”.

Her boyfriends must also sign nondisclosure agreements.

However, it’s not just the men in her life who are vetted by Jamie.

Tish Yates was the former head of Spears’ wardrobe between 2008 and 2018.

She alleges on-camera that there was an incident where Britney was concerned about inhaling secondhand marijuana smoke. She didn’t want to potentially fail a drug test. This is because doing so would have lost her access to her children.

As a result, Britney ran off-stage and Tish helped calm her down and sided with her. She later lost her job.

What do you think of the new claims in the latest Britney Spears doc? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.