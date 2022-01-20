Connor in Screw: Actor Jack McMullen starred in Waterloo Road – where else have you seen him?

Screw inmate Connor Joyce takes centre stage in the Channel 4 drama tonight (Thursday, January 20).

The character is part of a hard-hitting storyline involving radicalisation.

Who plays Connor and where have you seen him before? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jack plays Connor (Credit: Channel 4)

Who plays Connor Joyce in Screw?

Every week prison drama Screw focuses in on one inmate with their own story.

And this week, focus shifts to Connor – played by Jack McMullen.

The Liverpool-born 30-year-old made his TV debut in the legendary Channel 4 soap, Brookside.

After a stint in BBC kids drama, Grange Hill, Jack landed a role in another school-based series – Waterloo Road.

He played troublemaker Finn Sharkey, and during his time on the show he was involved in some big storylines.

From suicide pacts and bullying to gang-related troubles and running away to Canada with girlfriend Trudi, Finn had a bit of everything.

And this isn’t the first time Jack has appeared in a prison drama, either.

In 2021 he appeared alongside Stephen Graham and Sean Bean in BBC One’s critically-acclaimed Time.

Jamie-Lee starred in Derry Girls (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is in Screw? Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Rose

Viewers will know Jamie-Lee – who plays prison officer Rose – from the hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls.

However, 30-year-old Jamie-Lee began her career in Northern Irish drama 6Degrees.

But it really was Derry Girls that catapulted her to global fame.

Speaking about her character Michelle in the comedy series, she said in an interview: “She’s really feisty, really ballsy, doesn’t really care about authority, just sort of up for anything and up for a laugh.”

Jamie-Lee lives in Derry, Northern Ireland with her partner, DJ Paul McCay.

Nina plays Warden Henry (Credit: Channel 4)

Nina Sosanya as Leigh

London-born Nina is one of the most recognisable actors working in Britain today.

In a dizzying, brilliant 30-year career, Nina has appeared in everything from Teachers, Doctor Who and Last Tango In Halifax on TV to Love Actually on the big screen.

In Screw, Nina plays warden Leigh Henry.

She says about the role: “It opened my eyes to an area I was completely ignorant about.

“I also really didn’t understand that female officers worked in male prisons, so that was intriguing to me.”

Laura is a familiar face to comedy fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Checkley as Jackie

An actress and comedian, Laura has starred in two of the biggest comedy hits in recent years.

She appeared alongside Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones in BBC Four’s Detectorists.

And in King Gary – another BBC comedy series – she plays Terri King, the wife of main character Gary (Tom Davis).

Laura is also part of the touring comedy double act Checkley & Bush with pal Victoria Bush.

As for Screw, Laura couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’ve always been quite obsessed with prison dramas, so I’ve always wanted to be in one!” she says.

“I’m a huge fan of Wentworth and Prisoner Cell Block H and I’ll watch any prison documentary going.”

Stephen plays Gary in Screw (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen Wight as Gary

Playing prison office Gary Campbell, viewers will recognise 41-year-old Stephen from two recent critically-acclaimed dramas.

He appeared alongside Michaela Coel in the award-winning BBC crime-drama-with-a-difference, I May Destroy You.

Before that, Stephen also starred with Martin Clunes in series one of true-crime drama, Manhunt, in 2019.

Screw continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 4