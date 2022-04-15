Compulsion episode 4 review – Hayley Mills needs a Connie spin-off stat!

Channel 5’s latest thriller, Compulsion, wrapped up tonight with episode 4 (Friday, April 15) and what a review we have for you!

Jenny finally got to the bottom of why Sasha targeted her.

Sasha had been at the inquest after the train crash which killed her sister, Tara.

And she’d heard several witnesses say they saw Jenny leave Tara and let her bleed to death.

Which is not ideal paramedic behaviour.

Jenny comes out well-ish in our Compulsion episode 4 review

So was Jenny responsible for Tara’s death?

No. Although Tara had landed on top of Jenny when the train crashed, she was already badly injured.

Jenny did try to save Tara, but Tara told her not to.

In fact, she told Jenny to leave her and to use her paramedic skills to help others. Which Jenny did.

Knowing her sister died a hero seemed to take a weight off of Sasha and she returned the £280k.

She also gave back the drugs Jen stole from the ambulance.

So not a villain after all, just someone struggling with grief and guilt and looking to blame someone else.

Jenny manipulated Kylie into breaking Raj's phone

Jenny can play nasty when she needs to

Jen’s take down of Raj was pretty special. She convinced Kylie, another paramedic, that Raj had been creeping on her.

Spotting that Raj had a very obvious crush on Kylie which wasn’t reciprocated, Jen casually mentioned that Raj had been showing her photos of Kylie in the ambulance.

Jen hinted that she thought they were secretly together, knowing that Kylie and Jax are a thing.

With a little personal detail she’d got from Jax, Jenny had Kylie thinking he was a pervert.

This led to Kylie smashing Raj’s phone.

Which also got rid of the incriminating video Raj had of Jenny.

Well played, Jen.

Worst best friend ever

Will Jenny get some decent people in her life now?

With the exception of her daughter, Rosie, everyone in Jen’s life is pretty toxic, no wonder she found solace in online casinos.

Husband Chris has the personality of a used teabag.

And when his wife was at her absolute lowest, he threw her out of her home and stopped her seeing her child.

No support or offering to take her problems on as his own. No offering to find her help. Jenny’s definitely better off without him.

Ali is a complete horror show. No one needs a Best Friend who writes in their diary that they wish their BFF is dead.

She did (very grumpily) step up when Jen needed to find Sasha but, that aside, good riddance.

And as for Raj, he may have changed his mind about grassing Jenny up for the drug-stealing if she didn’t withdraw her promotion application, but he’s shown his true colours now. There’s not going back from blackmail.

Just. Terrifying.

There needs to be a Granny Loan Shark spin-off

While there’s no news about another series of Compulsion, one thing we would love is a Granny Loan Shark spin-off.

TV writers – you’ve been doing loan sharks all wrong.

Forget the scary man surrounded by giant henchmen trope. What’s been missing all along is a quietly psychotic elderly lady, in a twinset and pearls.

Hayley Mills was low-key terrifying as Connie. Brava.

They don't even deserve each other

Will Ali and Chris get together now?

Jenny’s left the space clear for The Worst Best Friend in The World to slip into her life and bed.

Ali’s diary confirmed that she’s been lusting over Chris all these years, secretly wanting what Jenny has.

But her obsession actually borders on creepy, so we doubt he’ll actually want her.

And, probably the most important question of all:

Now Jenny has her money will she treat herself to a decent coat?

Please.

All four episodes of Compulsion are now available to stream on My5

