Compulsion episode 3: More questions but possibly some answers!

Compulsion episode 3 and it’s all getting just a bit too dramatic in the Channel 5 thriller .

And yet we’re still no closer to figuring out who’s to be trusted and who should be dusted.

Sasha seems an obvious villain, especially now she’s disappeared – and so has Jenny’s compensation money – but is it really that simple?

There seems to be a whole queue of folk ready to throw Jenny under the bus.

Here’s where we’re at…

Best friend status definitely revoked for Ali in Compulsion in episode 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Everything you need to know about Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal

1. Is Ali obsessed with Chris?

Erm…does the Easter bunny deliver chocolate eggs?

Jenny’s ‘best friend’ has a box of photographs which all seem to be of Chris. The man Jenny is married to.

She also confessed to trying to seduce him during a ‘family’ break.

Ali is super distrustful of what Sasha wants from Jenny, but is she actually just projecting the fact she’s been using her?

Jenny should definitely be revoking that ‘best friend’ title whatever the circumstances.

2. Is there any way back for Mr Blue?

That poor bear.

He’s literally had the stuffing torn out of him over the last three episodes. And been rejected by Rosie.

We’re sad to say that it looks like a charity shop future for Jenny’s favourite place to hide illicit cash.

Sasha from Compulsion did a disappearing act in episode 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

3. Did Sasha really break into Ali’s house?

We’re so on the fence about Sasha and her motives (see below) but we just can’t imagine her committing a breaking and entering offence.

How would she do it in those heels for a start?

Sasha is just far too polished to be climbing through windows and creeping around someone else’s home. Even someone she hates.

Which means she must have an accomplice… but who?

4. Why doesn’t Jenny just tell Chris the truth?

It’s not like he can have a much lower opinion of her right now.

Chris basically threw his vulnerable wife out of her own home after making her scrabble around on the floor for money.

This is the lowest point we’ve seen Jenny reach, so why didn’t she just confess all to Chris right then and there.

His opinion of her right now is lower than the public opinion of Rishi Sunak, so she really has nothing to lose.

And being a gambler, she should know that.

We can’t help feeling that, no matter what happens next, this marriage is dead and buried.

Full disclosure? We’re not huge fans of Chris, tbh.

Raj didn’t cheat, but he’s still a traitor (Credit: Channel 5)

5. Is Raj going to throw Jenny under the bus?

As if Jenny hasn’t got enough on her plate. You know, with the scary old lady loan shark, her hubby and bff probably having an affair, the thousands of pounds of debt she’s in etc.

Co-worker Raj had to throw some extra fuel on the fire by threatening Jenny over the stolen drugs.

Turns out he’s been filming her and is after the same promotion. And he wants her out.

Could he and Sasha be in on it together? Why else would he suspect Jenny?

6. Is Sasha good or bad in Channel 5’s Compulsion?

We are literally all over the place with this dilemma.

On one hand, she has been so sweet to Jenny, but on the other we’re still remembering those Stranger Danger warnings from our school days.

It doesn’t help that we’re also viewing her through our The Split lens, where actress Anna Chancellor plays horrible Melanie who is helping Nathan rinse Hannah in their divorce.

But Sasha also seems genuinely maternal towards Jenny (Leanne Best).

Help us.

A bit TOO minimalist? (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Vigil season 2: Suranne Jones will return in BBC thrilling drama

7. Sasha’s ‘home’ is an Airbnb and she’s planned a runner from the start?

We’ve seen a couple of dramas work with this theme now. Someone’s home isn’t actually their home and they disappear without a trace.

It all adds up. Chris questioned in episode 1 how Sasha could afford such a swanky pad. And both he and Jenny agreed that it was extremely minimalist. The less stuff moved in, the easier it is to move right back out again.

This would obviously put Sasha in the ‘baddie’ camp. And then there’s that £280k payout which has disappeared along with her.

As Ali said: “Sasha didn’t meet you by accident, she met you because of one.”

Is Ali in on the scheme with Sasha in Compulsion on Channel 5?

She wants Jenny out of the way so she can slip right into the mother and wife role.

While she and Sasha might appear to loathe each other, it could be a double-bluff so Jenny doesn’t see the truth.

With Jenny out of the picture, Ali gets Chris and Sasha gets the money.

Compulsion concludes on Friday, April 14 on Channel 5 and all episodes are available right after on My5.

What’s your Compulsion episode 3 theory? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.